Lubbock, TX

fox34.com

Extreme and dangerous South Plains cold

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Extremely cold air, with dangerous wind chills, has arrived and will continue through Friday morning. No surprise as our forecast has covered this over the past week. Overall there is little change to our forecast. It is the coldest we’ve experienced in any December in more...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Cloudy and cold today but warm temperatures ahead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The bitter, arctic air continues to settle into the South Plains putting wind chill values in the negatives this morning. Our Wind Chill Warning for Lubbock county and the northern half of the KCBD viewing area remains in effect until noon today. Todays highs will be...
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
fox34.com

Dangerous wind chills across the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dangerously low wind chills are expected across much, if not all, of the KCBD viewing area Thursday and Friday. We’ve designated both days as First Alert Weather Days. We do this when the weather may interfere with activity and disrupt our day-to-day routine. Wind chills...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Sub-zero wind chill continues overnight, less wind tomorrow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The bitter, arctic air continues to settle into the South Plains with lows again in the single digits, and wind chill values in the negatives overnight. Our Wind Chill Warning for Lubbock county and the northern half of the KCBD viewing area remains in effect until...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Open Door extending hours of service during freezing temperatures

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Bitterly cold temperatures moving through the South Plains are putting Lubbock’s homeless population in danger, forcing local non-profits to step in. Open Door’s Community Center near 13th and Avenue T opened its doors for extended hours starting Wednesday night. The non-profit extended its hours to offer shelter and warm meals to as many people as possible.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Pedestrian struck in West Lubbock seriously injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash in West Lubbock that left a pedestrian seriously injured. Officers responded to the crash near 43rd and Justice Ave. around 8:45 a.m. No other details are available at this time. This is a developing story; check back for updates.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Injuries reported in crash on Slide and 82nd

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a two-vehicle crash on Slide Road near 82nd Street. LPD responded to the call at 7:23 p.m. One person has been taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Responders have closed all southbound lanes on Slide Road except the left...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock counselor offers tips to deal with holiday stress

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A lot of people experience stress and depression during the holidays, overwhelmed by their own high expectations. We spoke with Licensed Counselor Carrianne Crouch to get some tips on how to avoid the holiday blues. “We visualize what the holiday is supposed to look like, all...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

2 vehicle crash on 98th leaves 2 injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a two-vehicle crash on 98th Street near Avenue P that left two people injured. LPD was dispatched at 8:58 p.m. Minor and moderate injuries are reported. It’s not known at this time if either or both of the injured parties...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-vehicle crash on West Loop 289 causing delays

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A multi-vehicle crash on the West Loop between 19th and 34th Street is causing traffic delays. Southbound traffic from 19th to 34th Street is closed. Drivers are urged to avoid the area. Lubbock police say there are no injuries. This is a developing story; check back...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Winter Solstice 2022: The shortest days of the year

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The shortest day of the year is here! The official start of the winter season, marked by the Winter solstice, begins Wednesday, December 21 at 3:47 pm for the Northern Hemisphere. We call today the shortest day of the year because it is the day with...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

WATCH: Gov. Abbott provides weather briefing ahead of arctic blast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Governor Abbott gave a power update at the State Operations Center in Austin Wednesday morning head of bitterly cold temperatures across the state. The governor was joined by several state leaders including the CEO of ERCOT. State leaders discussed the arctic blast that is going to...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Health hazards to watch out for as cold weather approaches

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In Texas, we tend to worry more about heat-related illnesses, but nationally, more people die from the cold. It is blamed for more than 100,000 deaths in this country every year according to an investigation on climate change in the New York Post. No matter the conditions for extreme weather, a big reason people die is frigid weather sneaks in and homeowners and travelers are not prepared.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

‘Constantly planning’: City utilities ready for bitter cold temperatures

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Though the forecast is cold, work from the city is heating up. Lubbock city leaders said preparations are either underway or already in place to make sure the water is flowing and people are safe during an intense cold-snap forecasted throughout the state. That is expected to take place from Thursday to Friday.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

5 injured in 4-vehicle crash at 19th and Milwaukee

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Responders are on the scene of a four-vehicle crash on 19th Street near Milwaukee Avenue that has left five people injured. LPD responded at 8:58 p.m. The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes. According to LPD, the injuries are “non-incapacitating.”. The eastbound lanes on 19th...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Two vehicle crash at Frankford and West Loop 289

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Frankford Avenue and West Loop 289 in front of Alliance Credit Union. LPD received the call at 2:46 p.m. Two minor injuries have been reported. It was initially reported that one of the occupants was trapped in their vehicle, though LPD confirms that the occupant has been extricated.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

LPD responding to shots fired in North East Lubbock, one injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officers with the Lubbock Police Department are in the 2600 block of MLK Boulevard after receiving reports of shots fired around 9:30 p.m. LPD reports an injury but was unable to locate the victim after arrival. LPD then received a call from a Lubbock hospital regarding an individual arriving with a gunshot wound.
LUBBOCK, TX

