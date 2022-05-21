Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Benton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 03:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Barry FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Missouri, including the following counties, Barry, Christian, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Stone and Taney. * WHEN...Until 1115 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 335 AM CDT, The heavy rain that fell earlier has ended, however, runoff from this heavy rain could occur the rest of the night. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following low water crossings Center Creek at Azalea Drive, North Indian Creek at Orchid Drive, Big Sugar Creek at Buzzard Glory Road, Little Sugar Creek at Skaggs Hollow Road, Flat Creek at Highway C, Rockhouse Creek at Farm Road 2145, Little Crane Creek at Old Wire Road and Shoal Creek at Farm Road 2110. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Southern Joplin, Neosho, Branson, Monett, Cassville, Kimberling City, Pineville and Silver Dollar City. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

BARRY COUNTY, MO ・ 11 HOURS AGO