Lubbock, TX

fox34.com

Lubbock counselor offers tips to deal with holiday stress

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A lot of people experience stress and depression during the holidays, overwhelmed by their own high expectations. We spoke with Licensed Counselor Carrianne Crouch to get some tips on how to avoid the holiday blues. “We visualize what the holiday is supposed to look like, all...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

8-year-old boy struck in West Lubbock seriously injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An 8-year-old boy is seriously injured after he was struck by a vehicle in West Lubbock Thursday morning. Officers responded to the crash at 8:41 a.m. near 43rd and Justice Ave. and found the child with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Police say he was struck...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

2 vehicle crash on 98th leaves 2 injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a two-vehicle crash on 98th Street near Avenue P that left two people injured. LPD was dispatched at 8:58 p.m. Minor and moderate injuries are reported. It’s not known at this time if either or both of the injured parties...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Agriculture Museum in Mackenzie Park to get new children’s wing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Fibermax Center for Discovery will expand its historical focus on children and agriculture. It announced more than $2.5 million in donations will go towards a new children’s wing at the Agriculture Museum in Mackenzie Park. AgWorks will be geared to children up to fourth...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

LPD responding to shots fired in North East Lubbock, one injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officers with the Lubbock Police Department are in the 2600 block of MLK Boulevard after receiving reports of shots fired around 9:30 p.m. LPD reports an injury but was unable to locate the victim after arrival. LPD then received a call from a Lubbock hospital regarding an individual arriving with a gunshot wound.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

METRO Unit investigating homicide in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit continues to investigate after a man with a gunshot wound was discovered after crashing his vehicle into a home. Officers were originally called to the 3900 block of Salem Avenue at 3:08 a.m. for what was believed to be a...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

UPDATED: SWAT called to apartment complex on E. 4th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While information is sparse at this time, LPD was able to confirm that the SWAT callout has ended and a subject has been taken into custody. LPD could not provide details on the subject or the charges that justified their arrest; however, LPD advised that the Anti-Gang Unit was initially investigating and requested SWAT to assist with taking the subject into custody.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Army dad surprises Irons Middle School student

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An Irons Middle Schooler received a surprise just in time for the holidays. The student’s father, U.S. Army Private Christian Salinas surprised her with a return to Lubbock after spending the past four months in Virginia for training. Private Salinas was able to visit his...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

5 injured in 4-vehicle crash at 19th and Milwaukee

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Responders are on the scene of a four-vehicle crash on 19th Street near Milwaukee Avenue that has left five people injured. LPD responded at 8:58 p.m. The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes. According to LPD, the injuries are “non-incapacitating.”. The eastbound lanes on 19th...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Injuries reported in crash on Slide and 82nd

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a two-vehicle crash on Slide Road near 82nd Street. LPD responded to the call at 7:23 p.m. One person has been taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Responders have closed all southbound lanes on Slide Road except the left...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Shallowater man killed in wrong-way crash near Reese Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Shallowater man was killed in a crash Wednesday night near Reese Center. Emergency responders were called to the crash around 7 p.m. on FM 2378 near CR 6500. 68-year-old Santiago Serbin Jr. died at the scene. According to DPS, Serbin was driving on the wrong...
SHALLOWATER, TX
fox34.com

Two vehicle crash at Frankford and West Loop 289

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Frankford Avenue and West Loop 289 in front of Alliance Credit Union. LPD received the call at 2:46 p.m. Two minor injuries have been reported. It was initially reported that one of the occupants was trapped in their vehicle, though LPD confirms that the occupant has been extricated.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Open Door extending hours of service during freezing temperatures

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Bitterly cold temperatures moving through the South Plains are putting Lubbock’s homeless population in danger, forcing local non-profits to step in. Open Door’s Community Center near 13th and Avenue T opened its doors for extended hours starting Wednesday night. The non-profit extended its hours to offer shelter and warm meals to as many people as possible.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

WATCH: Gov. Abbott provides weather briefing ahead of arctic blast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Governor Abbott gave a power update at the State Operations Center in Austin Wednesday morning head of bitterly cold temperatures across the state. The governor was joined by several state leaders including the CEO of ERCOT. State leaders discussed the arctic blast that is going to...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Hair loss and winter shedding

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There are a lot of things that can be blamed for hair loss. For one, scientists have determined that the Covid pandemic left many waiting for their hair to return as thick as it was before a Covid diagnosis. Dr. Michelle Tarbox, a Dermatologist and Texas...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Extreme and dangerous South Plains cold

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Extremely cold air, with dangerous wind chills, has arrived and will continue through Friday morning. No surprise as our forecast has covered this over the past week. Overall there is little change to our forecast. It is the coldest we’ve experienced in any December in more...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-vehicle crash on West Loop 289 causing delays

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A multi-vehicle crash on the West Loop between 19th and 34th Street is causing traffic delays. Southbound traffic from 19th to 34th Street is closed. Drivers are urged to avoid the area. Lubbock police say there are no injuries. This is a developing story; check back...
LUBBOCK, TX

