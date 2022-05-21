ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

At least one dead, dozens injured after tornado touches down in Michigan

By Patrick Reilly
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IcWKV_0flYNOXQ00

At least one person is dead and 44 others injured after a tornado touched down in Michigan on Friday night, according to state police.

The twister made landfall in Gaylord in Otsego County just before 3 p.m. local time, according to the National Weather Service, leaving behind a devastating path of destruction.

The fatality was confirmed to Fox 17 by a Munson Healthcare spokesperson. Patients were taken to several area hospitals — including Grayling Hospital, McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey and Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.

Officials have not released any details on how the person was killed or the severity of the injuries to others, the outlet reported.

State police said several homes and businesses were damaged and advised the public to avoid the area, as downed power lines are blocking roads.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fdq6S_0flYNOXQ00
44 people were injured by the tornado.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PH92v_0flYNOXQ00
The tornado made landfall in the town of Gaylord at 3 p.m. local time.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iPunq_0flYNOXQ00
Several homes and businesses were destroyed.
AP

Golf ball-sized hail was also reported in the area, according to Fox News

According to Jim Keysor, the meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service office in Gaylord, the town has no recorded tornados in its history.

“This is a very, very rare event for us, and most people that have lived here their whole lives – they’ve never experienced a tornado in Gaylord,” Keysor told FOX Weather. “I’m sure people were scared and didn’t know what to do exactly.”.

National Weather Service meteorologists were dispatched Friday to survey the storm’s damage.

But as evening fell, and due to blocked roads, the NWS crew paused their efforts until Saturday.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pledged to rebuild in a tweet Friday night.

“My heart goes out to the families and small businesses impacted by the tornado and severe weather in Gaylord,” she wrote.  “To the entire Gaylord community—Michigan is with you. We will do what it takes to rebuild.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QCHSE_0flYNOXQ00
Police warned residents to avoid the affected area.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FYHx2_0flYNOXQ00
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pledged to rebuild.
AP

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Gaylord, MI
Gaylord, MI
Government
Otsego County, MI
Government
County
Otsego County, MI
City
Petoskey, MI
City
Traverse City, MI
Local
Michigan Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
32K+
Followers
27K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy