Matthew McConaughey is calling for action following the deadliest school shooting in Texas history. In a message shared on his Instagram page, the actor, who is from Uvalde, the town where the shooting happened, said that the "true call to action now" is for Americans to "take a longer and deeper look in the mirror, and ask ourselves, 'What is it that we truly value? How do we repair the problem?"

UVALDE, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO