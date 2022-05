Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore has been on the job since January 2020 and during that short span his administration has witnessed the city’s automotive industry enjoy massive investments. The latest came Tuesday when global auto giant Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) and Samsung SDI announced plans to invest more than $2.5 billion to build an electric vehicle battery facility in Kokomo. This newest investment follows two previous Stellantis announcements to invest a total of $640 million to retool its transmission and engine plants in Howard County.

KOKOMO, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO