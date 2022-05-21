Heartstopper Fans Have a Lot of Feelings About Netflix Renewal News

There are countless true-crime experiences available out there, no matter what your preferred medium might be, though all these projects owe at least some credit to the original Unsolved Mysteries TV series. Each week, the series would recount the details of strange disappearances, deaths, and even otherworldly encounters, while also closing with a hotline that would allow viewers to call in with any information they had about such cases. While Netflix has revived a TV version of the concept, Cosgrove/Meurer Productions and Cadence13 have launched their second season of the Unsolved Mysteries podcast, which delivers a deep dive into unexplained incidents each week, while also asking listeners to contact the series with any leads on these cases. New episodes of the Unsolved Mysteries podcast are released each Wednesday.

