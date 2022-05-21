Galveston ISD elementary students participate in vegetable-taste testing

ALVIN, TX -- 49-year-old Craig Kettler of Alvin, Texas was last seen near the 600 block of CR 351 in Alvin, Texas the evening of the evening of May 19, 2022. At the time of his disappearance Craig was driving a white, 2000 Ford F-250 extended cab truck, with a camper on the bed, and the business name “LD Systems” on the driver-side door and bearing license plate HHV-0744. Craig has mostly gray hair, a full beard and mustache, and has a small scar on his forehead. Craig was wearing a short-sleeve blue/orange/white button-down shirt and jeans, exactly as pictured in the above photo.
Comments / 1