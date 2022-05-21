ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Program helps veterans cope one stride at a time

By Yvette Sanchez
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0liyZL_0flYEpke00

Southwest Florida is home to over 100,000 veterans and their families, that's almost the same number of veterans lost since September 11th.

The statistics are sobering, many veterans return home with invisible wounds that may not be treated right away.

Now, The Naples Therapeutic Riding Center is helping Southwest Florida Veterans cope with those invisible wounds, through a program called Operation Strides, where veterans can cope while caring for horses.

"I had to learn how to be present when I came to the center," Joe Logrippo, a veteran and now board member at the center, "I had my own struggles with PTSD and anxiety and such and I wasn’t exempt from those feelings and experiences," Logrippo said.

Logrippo wasn't looking for a way to cope, he says he came across the program while helping his neighbor, "I told my neighbor that the center offered classes for autistic kids," he says while there he found out about the program, and met Red.

"When I started connecting with him and I wasn’t always present," Red, a horse in the program helped him cope with his PTSD, "The connection was instant, less than 30 seconds."

Those 30 seconds changed his life, "The more I cared for him, the more he responded to me and it was really such a magical experience and connection," Logrippo went from participating in the program to volunteering and now he's on the board of directors.

The program meets once a month and while there are those repeat veterans, he says almost every meeting there is more new faces, "The more veterans I can reach, I know I'm doing my job."

Jeremiah Liberty, a veteran tried the program for the first time Friday evening, and he experienced the same connection, "It’s definitely a warming feeling, you feel human," with a big smile, "I was a little scared at first, you don't realize how big they are," but in less than two hours," I went from fingertips to the horse leaning into my chest."

That, is what Logrippo says the program is all about, bringing veterans and families together, like Goldstar mom, Kim Hayes.

"When I’m around the veterans here, I want my son back and it’s the closest thing I have to that," Hayes said.

Hayes, with other Goldstar moms, volunteers bringing snacks and goodies for the veterans participating in the program, "It's just a bond that glues us together for life."

Logrippo knows the program is making an impact on so many veterans one stride at a time, "Veterans got to stand up and help each other because that’s just how we’re wired anyway."

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Money stress putting pressure on SWFL residents’ mental health

In a recent survey by the American Psychological Association, 87% of people say most of their stress comes from the cost of groceries, gas and rent, and Southwest Florida residents, especially senior citizens, are telling WINK News the same thing. The number of people stressed about money just keeps going...
FORT MYERS, FL
fox4now.com

Your Healthy Family: Naples woman shares experience with a brain tumor

NAPLES, Fla. — May is Brain Tumor Awareness Month. A Naples mom, wife and flight attendant shared her story about discovering her brain tumor and the signs she experienced. A neurosurgeon from NCH Healthcare System explained the procedure to remove it. Brain tumors can happen to anyone, and start...
NAPLES, FL
franchising.com

Kona Ice Brings a One-of-a-Kind Experience to Residents in Fort Myers and Naples Florida

Mobile Franchise Expands in Florida, Giving Back to Community Schools and Organizations. May 24, 2022 // Franchising.com // FORT MYERS, Fla. - Bringing tropical tunes and cups of shaved ice everywhere it stops, Kona Ice is expanding Fort Myers and Naples. Introducing its distinctive blend of entertainment, gourmet frozen treats and FUN-draising, the Kona Ice experience is unlike any other in the area. Serving up good vibes in a cool ride, Kona Ice is now cruisin’ through Fort Myers and Naples.
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Naples, FL
Government
City
Naples, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
WINKNEWS.com

People with disabilities and special needs

Estimates vary, but as many as one in four people live with some type of disability. Sometimes signs are obvious, such as a wheelchair, a guide dog or a cane. However, many times a disability is not obvious. Whether obvious or not, awareness and sensitivity toward persons with disabilities makes good sense.
WINKNEWS.com

Cane toad traps could help you protect your pets from poisonous toads

Poisonous cane toads are back in many neighborhoods as we get into the rainy season. Dog owners need to be alert because the invasive toads can kill their pets. There is a cane toad trap that you can use to help protect your pets and get rid of invasive toads. It’s a simple, touchless system that never stops, and it’s made specifically to tackle cane toads. Most importantly it helps people get rid of them in a humane way.
NAPLES, FL
Upworthy

Progressive church in Florida hosts LGBTQ+ conference for children aged 12 to 18

A church in Florida hosted an LGBTQ+ conference for children and young adults aged 12 to 18 as part of its goal of providing affirming learning environments. The one-day conference “will provide students with the opportunity to engage in LGBTQ-related issues facing them today while empowering them to be confident in all their identities.” This comes at a time when schools in the state are banned from discussing gender identity or sexuality in accordance with the "Don't Say Gay" law. The conference was organized by the Collier County chapter of GLSEN, an LGBTQ youth advocacy group, and hosted at the Naples United Church of Christ, reported The Blaze. GLSEN is a national nonprofit organization that was founded by a group of teachers in 1990 so educators could “play key roles in creating affirming learning environments for LGBTQ youth.”
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran
WINKNEWS.com

LGBTQ+ pride conference at Naples church draws few protestors

A local group hosted their inaugural Youth Pride Conference at Naples United Church of Christ Saturday. Between 40 to 50 students from Southwest Florida got to participate. The event aimed to empower and educate LGBTQ+ kids ages 12 to 18 on issues like mental health and religion, but not everyone was happy about it.
WINKNEWS.com

WINK News anchor Chris Cifatte receives Silver Circle honor

What makes Chris Cifatte a Silver Circle recipient? It’s not just the years, but the quality of those years and the quality of his journalism. The Silver and Gold Circle are not awards, but a society of honor. The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, describes the honor...
FORT MYERS, FL
swfloridadailynews.com

Things to do in Southwest Florida this Weekend

If you haven’t made up your mind on what to do this weekend, there are plenty of options. Eric Raddatz of Florida Weekly joined us on Thursday to talk about all of the best things you can do this weekend!. Film Festival: The Fort Myers Film Festival will be...
FORT MYERS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
PTSD
L. Cane

Florida City which has the Most Canals of Anywhere in the World is a Top Summer Destination

City of Cape Coral Government, Facebook Screenshot. With inflation and gas prices cutting into the summer vacation budgets of many travelers, some Americans are opting to stay in the United States for their summer travel plans. According to the travel insurance and assistance website Allianz Partners, almost 75 percent of Americans plan to travel domestically for their summer vacations. Some even plan to travel within their home state. If your home state is Florida, you arguably have many destinations from which to choose.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Marconews.com

BBQ with Seoul: Five Korean barbecue restaurants in Fort Myers, Naples

At these five barbecue restaurants in Naples and Fort Myers, you'll find ribs and brisket, and also banchan and ssamjang. Let's BBQ, Korean style. I've never understood the "it's Memorial Day, we must barbecue" mindset. It's a very Northern/Midwestern approach to the holiday. One that doesn't make sense in our...
FORT MYERS, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy