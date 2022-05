As Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk previously explained, Kevin Burkhardt and former player Greg Olsen are set to be Fox’s No. 1 broadcast crew for NFL games during the upcoming season. Olsen already understands he's holding the gig only temporarily, though, as he will eventually be replaced by current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady whenever Brady retires from playing and decides he's ready to make his anticipated move to the booth.

TAMPA, FL ・ 18 MINUTES AGO