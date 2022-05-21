ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OH

Man taken to hospital after being shot in Springfield

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AAzN0_0flYEPzs00
regional crime

SPRINGFIELD — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in Springfield Friday night.

Crews were called to the 400 block of Scott Street around 11:10 p.m. to reports of an adult man shot, according to a sergeant with Springfield Police Department.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that the man had been shot in the chest and a medical helicopter was requested to the hospital.

>> 1 taken by medical helicopter, 5 others injured after crash in Miami Co.

Information about potential suspects or what led up the shooting is not available at this time.

We will update this story as we learn more.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Car crashes into horse, injuring it in Dayton

DAYTON — A horse was injured after being struck by a car in Dayton early Wednesday morning. Crews were called to reports of a car that struck a horse in the roadway in the 700 block of North Union Road around 5:25 a.m. According to emergency scanner traffic, the...
WHIO Dayton

1 taken to hospital after crash in Dayton

DAYTON — One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash in Dayton early Tuesday morning. We called Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, and they told us crews were called to a crash at Superior Avenue and Meredith Street around 6:23 a.m. >> 5 injured in Kettering crash.
WKRC

Police identify woman shot and killed by Miami Twp. officers

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Miami Township Police have identified the woman shot and killed after firing shots at officers on Friday as Camille Weems, 47. Officers were called to the Berry Lane Apartments after Weems reportedly told people in the area to call police while she was waiving a gun, firing shots into the air.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Springfield, OH
Crime & Safety
WHIO Dayton

Dayton police to conduct juvenile curfew sweep after complaints of ‘disruptive’ minors

DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department will conduct a curfew sweep Friday after receiving complaints of “disruptive” minors at night. Anyone under the age of 18 not with a parent or guardian are not allowed to loiter, loaf, or idle on or about any public street, avenue, alley, park, or other public places between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. except under specific conditions, according to DPD.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Shooting#Medical Helicopter#Violent Crime#Miami Co#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHIO Dayton

Traffic stop for no vehicle registration leads to drug arrest

WAYNE CO., Indiana — The Indiana State Police is investigating after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs. Investigators said around 11 p.m. on Tuesday Trooper Tipton was patrolling near Main Street and Pierce Street in Liberty, Ind. And stopped a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado for not displaying a license plate with registration.
LIBERTY, IN
wktn.com

Kenton Man Arrested After Weekend Domestic Disturbance

A man was arrested after a domestic disturbance early Sunday morning. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 800 block of King Street to investigate the incident. After investigating, officers arrested 37 year old Cecil Potter. He is being held...
KENTON, OH
WDTN

Semi flips on I-75 in Dayton

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the crash happened at 3:12 p.m. on I-75 northbound at the exit ramp for University of Dayton Arena. A semi flipped on its side off the road.
whbc.com

Canton Man, Woman Killed in Fiery I-71 Crash

MANSFIELD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A young man and woman with Canton addresses are dead in a fiery crash along I-71 near Mansfield Saturday night. The state patrol says 25-year-old Evan Friend and 18-year-old Allison McCort died when their Jeep went from the northbound lanes to the southbound side of the road.
MANSFIELD, OH
Fox 19

Woman dead after officer-involved shooting in Clermont County

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A police officer shot and killed a woman in Miami Township on Friday. The woman was armed and firing at police at the time, according to Miami Township Police Chief Mike Mills. Mills addressed the media around 7:30 p.m. The following is his description of...
1017thepoint.com

TODDLER DROWNS IN CONNERSVILLE

(Connersville, IN)--Details of a tragic incident that occurred last Friday in Connersville were released Monday. At just before 9 o’clock that night, first responders were sent to a home in the 2200 block of Grand Avenue on the report of a possible drowning. Officers arrived and found a two-year-old girl unresponsive. Life-saving measures were attempted and the toddler was sent to Reid-Connersville where she was pronounced dead. The girl’s name has not been released. Investigators say there is no evidence of any criminal wrongdoing.
CONNERSVILLE, IN
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
74K+
Followers
105K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy