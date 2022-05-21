ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Green Bay Leprechauns take over top ranking with win

By Matt Reynoldson
 4 days ago

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – In a battle of undefeated teams on the high school club rugby pitch, the Green Bay Leprechauns grabbed a 26-12 win in the regular season finale to secure the state’s No. 1 ranking heading into the playoffs.

In a rematch of last year’s state championship game, Chargers RFC (Cedar Grove) took an early lead off a defensive miscue by Green Bay as the Leprechauns kicked the ball backwards into the goal area, leading to a try by the Chargers.

(A try is similar to a touchdown in American football, but only worth 5 points. The conversion after a try is much like an extra point after a touchdown, except only one player attempts the kick off of a tee and it is worth 2 points).

After grinding the whole first half, the Leprechauns finally got within striking distance and Matthew Daanen muscled his way across the goal line for the try and the conversion to tie the game. Before the end of the half it was Jonah Kapalin streaking across the goal line and punting the ball in excitement.

Green Bay took the lead going into the break.

In the second half the James Rose show began, breaking tackles and out running the defense for a score early into the half. The Chargers would tack on another try and conversion making the game 19-12, but Rose would put the game away in the final minutes as he took the pass from the ruck and fought his way across the goal line. The try and conversion would make it a final score of 26 to 12.

The playoffs begin next week for the unbeaten Leprechauns.

