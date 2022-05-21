Millikin softball beats Wartburg in first Super Regional game

DECATUR (WCIA) — Millikin softball scored three runs in the first inning on its way to a 9-5 win over Wartburg College in the program’s first Division III Super Regional game in program history on Friday.

With the win, the Big Blue will play for a trip to the national tournament on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. in the best out of three series against the Knights.

