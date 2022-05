DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department says its officers recovered three ghost guns in May. Ghost guns are homemade firearms assembled with kits bought online or created through a 3D printer. The weapons can be built in as little as 30 minutes. They can be bought by anyone regardless of age or criminal background and also don't contain a serial number.

