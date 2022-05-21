20-year-old arrested for murder on Steadham Drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 20-year-old is in Mobile Metro Jail after being charged with a murder that took place on Steadham Drive on May 10th.

Zyione K. Fagin is charged with murder after police were called to a scene after an assault complaint, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. When officers arrived on the scene they found Mfundisi Mingo, 46, with a gunshot wound. Mingo was taken to the hospital for treatment but died the next day from his injuries.

While being taken to Mobile Metro Jail by officers, Fagin did not say anything to WKRG News 5 cameras.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.