20-year-old arrested for murder on Steadham Drive

By Summer Poole
 4 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 20-year-old is in Mobile Metro Jail after being charged with a murder that took place on Steadham Drive on May 10th.

Zyione K. Fagin is charged with murder after police were called to a scene after an assault complaint, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. When officers arrived on the scene they found Mfundisi Mingo, 46, with a gunshot wound. Mingo was taken to the hospital for treatment but died the next day from his injuries.

Dauphin Island Town Councilman arrested, charged with DUI and leaving scene of accident

While being taken to Mobile Metro Jail by officers, Fagin did not say anything to WKRG News 5 cameras.

IN THIS ARTICLE
