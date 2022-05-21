ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, MO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, St. Charles by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-20 22:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-20 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lincoln; St. Charles The...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern St. Tammany, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 09:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 PM CDT for southeastern Louisiana...and southern Mississippi. Target Area: Northern St. Tammany; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern St. Tammany and eastern Washington Parishes, northern Hancock and Pearl River Counties through 130 PM CDT At 1220 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Franklinton to near Pearl River. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Bogalusa, Picayune, Poplarville, Varnado, Sun, Bush, Enon, Crossroads, Mcneil and Angie. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 59 in Louisiana near mile marker 11. Interstate 59 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 40. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 13:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: St. Tammany FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Louisiana, including the following parishes, St. Tammany and Tangipahoa. * WHEN...Until 245 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1241 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Slidell, Madisonville, Lacombe and Slidell Airport. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Aguada, Anasco, Lares, Las Marias, Moca, San Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 14:50:00 Expires: 2022-05-25 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Aguada; Anasco; Lares; Las Marias; Moca; San Sebastian FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following , Aguada, Anasco, Lares, Las Marias, Moca and San Sebastian. * WHEN...Until 500 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Quick rises in rivers and small streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 150 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. So far estimated amounts up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy