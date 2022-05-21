Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, St. Charles by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 09:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 PM CDT for southeastern Louisiana...and southern Mississippi. Target Area: Northern St. Tammany; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern St. Tammany and eastern Washington Parishes, northern Hancock and Pearl River Counties through 130 PM CDT At 1220 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Franklinton to near Pearl River. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Bogalusa, Picayune, Poplarville, Varnado, Sun, Bush, Enon, Crossroads, Mcneil and Angie. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 59 in Louisiana near mile marker 11. Interstate 59 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 40. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
