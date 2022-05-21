ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fort Worth Officer Fired; Video Shows Handcuffed Man Thrown to Ground

By David Goins
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tarrant County District Attorney’s office will review the firing of a Fort Worth police officer to determine if possible criminal charges will be filed. Mitchell Miller was fired Thursday after the officer was caught on camera throwing a handcuffed suspect to the ground and knocking him unconscious....

www.nbcdfw.com

Comments / 8

King Harris
4d ago

great. police brutality is a no go here. glad he was fired. now lock him up and make sure the rest of the PD gets it

Reply
6
Dena Brownlee
4d ago

He should be charged with assault or hate crime . Do some jail time also

Reply(2)
8
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Lake Worth Police Seize Drugs in Largest Bust of Department's History

Lake Worth police made a drug bust on Friday, May 20, which is the department's largest in history. Police held a briefing on Monday to share information on the drugs and weapons seizure. According to Lake Worth Police Chief JT Manoushagian, officers served an arrest warrant for Jon Curb at...
LAKE WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Shoved, Lost Consciousness in Fort Worth Police Custody Shares Story

A Fort Worth man who was shoved to the ground by a police officer and lost consciousness while in custody is sharing his story. Late last Friday, Fort Worth police announced they fired Officer Mitchell Miller after reviewing an incident captured by their surveillance cameras showing him shove a person being escorted after being arrested for public intoxication in late January.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Law Enforcement#Fwpd#Fort Worth Pd
fox4news.com

19-year-old killed in shooting at Dallas graduation party

DALLAS - Dallas police are looking for the person who shot and killed a 19-year at an outdoor event this weekend. Uriel Alberto Enriquez died early Saturday morning. He was shot in the parking lot of the Salcedo Ranch, an outdoor venue near Interstate 20 and South Saint Augustine Drive, in southeast Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
KSST Radio

Wylie Teen Applying For Driver’s License Receives Ride To Jail Instead

A Wylie teen applying for his driver’s license received a ride to jail instead, according to jail reports. Nathaniel William Caldwell went to Texas Department of Public Safety Office in Sulphur Springs to obtain a driver’s license. A records check showed the 19-year-old Wylie resident to be wanted in Collin County on a sexual assault charge. He was detained while DPS communications operators awaited confirmation from Collin County that the warrant was active.
WYLIE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

19-Year-Old Shot, Killed at Outdoor Event in Southeast Dallas

A 19-year-old is dead after a shooting Saturday night at an outdoor event in Southeast Dallas. Police are asking the public for information and a mother is grieving her son. Emma Campos watched her son, Uriel Alberto Enriquez, walk out the door Saturday night not knowing it would be the last time.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Shooter left 1 dead, 2 injured on Jerome Street in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police are asking for help identifying and locating the person/persons who shot and killed one person and injured two others on May 22.Initially, police received calls saying that several people had been shot in the 3200 block of Jerome Street. When officers got the the scene they found Devante Ivory, a 26-year-old man, lying on the sidewalk dead, he had been shot 'multiple' times.Another man and a woman at the location were also shot and were taken to an area hospital in critical condition. The names of the pair have not been released.Police say they don't know the motive or circumstances surrounding the shootings and are asking for help from the public.Investigators are asking that anyone who knows the identity of the shooter/shooters or who has information about the incident, that happened around 4:10 p.m., to contact Detective Theodore Gross at 214-671-3143 or send him an email.Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Man found dead on sidewalk after triple shooting, Dallas police say

DALLAS — Police are looking for any suspects behind a deadly triple shooting in the Owenwood neighborhood of Dallas on Sunday afternoon. The police department said they got a call shortly after 4 p.m. about a shooting in the 3200 block of Jerome Street by Dolphin Road, east of Fair Park. When officers got there, they found a victim who had died on the sidewalk.
DALLAS, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Mo3 Murder Suspect Takes Guilty Plea For Gun Charge

In November of 2020, Dallas, Texas rapper, Mo3, was gunned down on an interstate in the city. Around noon, as he drove on I-35 near the Dallas Zoo, a gunman got out of his car and approached the rapper's vehicle. This caused Mo3, born Melvin Noble, to flee on foot. Ultimately, he was chased and shot in the back of the head.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Police believe body found in Dallas is missing Irving man

IRVING, Texas - A Silver Alert has been canceled out of Irving after a body was found in Dallas Sunday that police believe is missing man Sabino Hernandez. The 69-year-old had been missing since Friday, when he was last seen in the 2200 block of Riverview Drive. Authorities found a...
IRVING, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 critically injured, police say

DALLAS - A man was killed, and two others were critically injured in a shooting in Dallas. It happened around 4 p.m. Sunday as the victims were in a vehicle on Jerome Street, near Interstate 30 and Dolphin Road. Police said someone in another vehicle shot at them and then...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy