The Salvation Army of Augusta has been collecting fans for their annual summer fan drive for the last few weeks, but officials say they need more. There are over 900 households in the area with seniors under the poverty level, where most don’t have air conditioning. The Salvation Army says they need gently used or new fans, preferably box fans that will fit in a window for maximum air circulation. You can take fans to any of the Salvation Army Family Stores in Augusta, North Augusta and Thomson; the Kroc Center; The Salvation Army Center of Hope; the donation center on Benchmark Drive; or Summer House Realty on Washington Road.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO