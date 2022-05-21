ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Kevon Looney just did something no Warriors center has done in 45 years

By Eric Ting
SFGate
SFGate
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Looney has been so good down the stretch he even received "MVP" chants from the Chase Center...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Steve Kerr harshly criticizes Stephen Curry in win vs. Mavs

The Golden State Warriors are on the verge of booking a return trip to the NBA Finals, which is a testament to the dominance of this team with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green at the core. But Steve Kerr’s role in the team’s success can’t be overlooked, and in one moment during the final stretch of the Warriors’ 109-100 win in Game 3 over the Dallas Mavericks, he showed who’s really in charge by blasting his team’s best player for a defensive lapse that led to a Luka Doncic triple.
fadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green Drops Truth Bomb On His Current Condition: "I Am At The Highest As Far As My Mental Capacity That I’ve Ever Been."

With just two wins to go before securing a trip to the NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors are back on top of the basketball world, and Draymond Green is leading the charge. With solid performances on both ends of the floor, Green is doing everything he can to bring another title to San Francisco, and this year may be one of his finest yet.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
The Spun

Look: Charles Barkley's Outfit Went Viral On Monday Night

Charles Barkley may be 59 years old, but that isn't stopping him from keeping up with the latest fashion trends. He's even trying to imitate one of the NBA's top young stars. On Monday night, Barkley wore the same exact outfit Tyler Herro wore during a postgame interview last week.
fadeawayworld.net

Ja Morant Agrees With A Fan On Twitter Who Suggested That A Healthy Grizzlies Team Would've Won The Championship

The Memphis Grizzlies took the next step this season, along with their young star, Ja Morant. Morant won the Most Improved Player award after the giant step he took into superstardom during the regular season. Memphis finished 2nd in the Western Conference in terms of record and won a series against the Minnesota Timberwolves too, before succumbing to the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Semifinals.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Parish
Person
Jimmy Carter
Person
Jerry Brown
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Kevon Looney
ClutchPoints

Luka Doncic’s bold 6-word message after Mavs’ Game 4 win will piss off Warriors fans

No team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in the playoffs, but Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is not giving up just yet. After helping the Mavs win Game 4 and cut the Golden State Warriors’ lead to 3-1, Doncic shared his belief that they still have a fighting chance to win the series. And in his postgame presser, the Slovenian guard doubled down on that and shared that he is confident they can bag three straight wins to make it to the NBA Finals.
fadeawayworld.net

Jason Kidd Believes The Dallas Mavericks Have Just Started Their Road Of Contention After Falling 3-0 To Warriors: "This Is Just The Beginning Of The Journey... All Of You Guys Were Supposed To Be On Vacation."

The Dallas Mavericks have not had a good time in the Western Conference Finals. After a stunning series win over the Phoenix Suns, where the Mavericks came back from 2-0 down to upset the league leaders, many expected them to continue that momentum into the WCF. However, the team just lost Game 3 and is facing a deficit that has never been overcome in NBA history.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#The Golden State Warriors#The Dallas Mavericks#Chase Center#Statmuse
NBC Sports

Steph's funny comment about being tripped by Mavs' vendor

Steph Curry had some friendly advice for the staff at the American Airlines Center: Wait until halftime to deliver fans their orders. Curry walked away unscathed after tripping over a vendor serving a fan sitting courtside right before halftime of the Warriors’ 109-100 win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Klay Thompson Says The Golden State Warriors Are The Favorites To Win The NBA Championship: “Yeah, I’m Not Gonna Say Anybody Else… We Got Championship DNA And We Got Some Great Young Talent And We’re Just Meshing At The Right Time."

Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors are 1 win away from returning to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2019. Last night, the Warriors defeated the Dallas Mavericks in Game 3 on the road, to take a 3-0 lead in their Western Conference Finals match-up. The Warriors...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Steve Kerr's Powerful Message

On Tuesday night, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gave an impassioned plea to United States politicians to institute stricter gun laws. His plea came in the wake of a shooting at an elementary school in Texas that left 18 children and one teacher dead. This isn't the first time Kerr has taken to the microphone following a shooting where he pleaded with the U.S. government and he's clearly frustrated.
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy