KLST Evening Forecast: Friday May 20th

A new record high temperatures set for San Angelo as the city peaked at 105 degree this afternoon, breaking the old record of 104 that was set back in 1927.

Topping the triple digits throughout the Concho Valley once again, but the good news is that relief is in sight. Cold front is starting to move into Texas with cooler temperatures already in the northern parts of the Texas Panhandle. That cold front will continue to push further south and begin moving into the Concho Valley on Saturday. Tonight, temperatures will stay above average with lows sliding back into the mid 70s.

Saturday afternoon the cold front will moves through so afternoon highs will very considerably as the northern counties will see the cooler temperatures first while in the south, the cold front will not arrive until after peak daytime heating.

Sunday as the cold front continue to the southeast, the entire Concho Valley will be enjoy some cooler and refreshing temperatures. Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s, a fantastic breath of fresh air consider the past several weeks.

The good news doesn’t stop there. Next week, Late Sunday and into Monday rain chances will increase throughout the area, those rain chances will continue to lingering into Tuesday and Wednesday but Monday will likely be the best chances for helping out the drought conditions across the state.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.