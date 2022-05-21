ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

KLST Evening Forecast: Friday May 20th

By Kris Boone
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yS2Nf_0flY9uIr00

A new record high temperatures set for San Angelo as the city peaked at 105 degree this afternoon, breaking the old record of 104 that was set back in 1927.

Topping the triple digits throughout the Concho Valley once again, but the good news is that relief is in sight. Cold front is starting to move into Texas with cooler temperatures already in the northern parts of the Texas Panhandle. That cold front will continue to push further south and begin moving into the Concho Valley on Saturday. Tonight, temperatures will stay above average with lows sliding back into the mid 70s.

Saturday afternoon the cold front will moves through so afternoon highs will very considerably as the northern counties will see the cooler temperatures first while in the south, the cold front will not arrive until after peak daytime heating.

Sunday as the cold front continue to the southeast, the entire Concho Valley will be enjoy some cooler and refreshing temperatures. Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s, a fantastic breath of fresh air consider the past several weeks.

The good news doesn’t stop there. Next week, Late Sunday and into Monday rain chances will increase throughout the area, those rain chances will continue to lingering into Tuesday and Wednesday but Monday will likely be the best chances for helping out the drought conditions across the state.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Possible tornado touchdown near Sterling City

SAN ANGELO, Texas — According to a Facebook post by the Sterling City County Sheriff’s Office a Tornado touched ground on highway 158 West traveling toward Sterling City shortly before 7:00 on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The post warned Sterling City residents to take cover. UPDATE 7:44 PM: The Sterling City County Sheriffs’ Office updated […]
STERLING CITY, TX
KLST/KSAN

What you need to know for Memorial Day

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Memorial Day falls on Monday, May 30, and most city offices will be closed in observance of the holiday. Garbage collection will continue as normal on Memorial Day, May 30 however the landfill will be closed this Saturday, May 28. Lake Nasworthy Parks Day passes to Middle Concho and Spring Creek […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Angelo, TX
San Angelo, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
KLST/KSAN

Downtown Movie Night is back this Friday

SAN ANGELO, Texas — KCSA, San Angelos community radio is bringing Movie Night back starting this Friday, May 27, 2022. The movies will be shown free to the public in the parking lot at East Twohig between the Cactus Hotel and Miss Hattie’s. They will begin between late dusk and dark around 9 PM to […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Leading heavy hauling company coming to San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A statement issued by the Chamber of Commerce discusses the purchase of a facility in San Angelo for one of the lead heavy-hauling and logistics companies in North America, Allens Transport, Ltd (ATL). This company has committed to a multi-million-dollar investment in San Angelo and seeks to further its success in […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

What you need to know for the primary runoff on Tuesday

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Voting begins in Tom Green County on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, for the primary runoff election. Voters will be able to cast their ballots at one of 18 polling locations from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Concho Valley Homepage will publish results as they come in starting at 7:00 p.m Voters […]
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Klst Evening Forecast#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo COVID-19 report: May 20, 2022

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed 96 new cases of COVID-19 over the last seven days. New positive cases are released as part of a weekly report issued by the City of San Angelo. The latest report was released this afternoon, May 20, 2022. As of last Thursday’s report, there is […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Interested in working as an officer; SAPD is currently hiring

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department is currently accepting applications for the positions of Police Officer as well as Dispatcher. This career requires high levels of professionalism, honesty, integrity and a sense of community, It is both challenging and rewarding. If this sounds like you or someone you know it is encouraged […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

SAISD summer meal plan program

SAN ANGELO, Texas — It is important that the children in our community maintain nutritious meals in order to continue to learn and grow including when school is out. SAISD will be providing a summer meal program to children and teens ages 18 and younger throughout the summer at no cost starting June 6 through […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Grape Creek Students grow a green thumb

SAN ANGELO, Texas- Students at Grape Creek middle are growing a green thumb as they get involved in their on campus greenhouse. “At first they were kid of ‘ehh’ maybe I don’t want to do this so much but now they really get into it and that’s the inspiration. They keep going and growing,” said […]
GRAPE CREEK, TX
KLST/KSAN

Mayer Museum introducing new dinosaur exhibits

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State University, Mayer Museum is introducing seven additional replica dinosaur skeletons to its collection, available for free to the public starting Tuesday, June 7. In order to properly accommodate the installation of the new exhibits the museum will be closed from May 28 through June 6. The main attraction […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Central Texans speak on Fort Hood name change

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) — General Richard Cavazos was the first Hispanic four star general in the history of the U.S. Army and had a long career of service. But some in the Central Texas area aren’t too happy about the idea of Fort Hood changing its name. “I just don’t feel that it’s […]
FORT HOOD, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
800K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy