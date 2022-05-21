ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJHL

Vikings, Lady Blazers among local teams to earn state tournament berths

By Nick Dugan
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RnWcs_0flY9atZ00

(WJHL) – Four area teams punched their tickets to Murfreesboro and their respective state tournaments next week with wins on Friday night.

Defending 4A state champions, Science Hill, battled Powell in Johnson City, but the Panthers earned a 4-2 win and a state tournament berth. The Hilltoppers finish their season with a record of 35-6.

For the first time since 1980, Tennessee High will travel to the state tournament after dispatching defending 3A state champion, Gibbs, 16-3.

University High will make another run at a Class A state championship, after a dominant 11-1 sectional victory over Greenback at David Crockett High School, while Hampton fell short at Coalfield, 14-4. The Bulldogs conclude their 2022 campaign with a 24-13 mark.

Sullivan East went on the road to earn their spot in the 3A state tournament, defeating Anderson County 2-0 for the school’s first berth since 2003.

ETSU breaks ground on new baseball training facility

Heritage could not stop the high-powered Daniel Boone offense, as the Lady Blazers punched their ticket to the 4A state tournament, 8-1.

After securing a region championship with a walk-off on Wednesday, the Lady Rangers stumbled at home to Harriman in the sectional, 6-1. Unaka softball closes the year with a record of 17-8.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

TSSAA state tournament results

Murfreesboro, TN — High School Baseball Tullahoma 3Tennessee High 1 McKenzie 10University School 3 Sullivan South 2South Gibson 12 Softball ——— Clarksville 9Daniel Boone 4
MURFREESBORO, TN
WJHL

Vikings send four teams off to Murfreesboro for state tournament

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Student-athletes representing Tennessee High baseball, softball, girl’s tennis and track & field all departed for Murfreesboro on Monday morning. Viking baseball last played in a state tournament game in 1980, but that all changes on Tuesday. The wait between championship runs has been lengthy, but head coach Preston Roberts isn’t surprised […]
MURFREESBORO, TN
On Target News

Wildcats Open State Tourney vs Tennessee High Tuesday

The Tullahoma Wildcats open play in the Class 3-A State baseball tournament Tuesday afternoon against Tennessee High from Bristol. “I am super proud of how these guys are handling their business on a daily basis,” said THS Baseball Coach Bryan Morris. “This is an extremely confident group, and they are playing well together. The energy in the dugout has been nothing short of outstanding.”
TULLAHOMA, TN
WJHL

Vols offensive lineman Dayne Davis comes home to help alma mater

Bluff City, TN — The countdown is officially on there are just 100 days to go – until the start of the fall football season for the Tennessee Volunteers. One of the guys running out on that football field Thursday night against the Ball State Cardinals will be Volunteer offensive lineman Dayne Davis who was […]
BLUFF CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blazers#Berths#State Champions#Sports#Wjhl#Murfreesboro#Panthers#Hilltoppers#Tennessee High#University High#Coalfield#Etsu#Heritage#The Lady Rangers#Unaka Softball#Nexstar Media Inc
WJHL

Gavin Cross earns All-ACC baseball honors

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WJHL) – For a second-consecutive season, former Tennessee High Viking Gavin Cross has landed on the All-ACC baseball First Team. Cross becomes the first player in Virginia Tech history to earn that honor more than once. The sophomore outfielder finished the ACC regular season with a batting average of .330 and a slugging […]
BLACKSBURG, VA
WJHL

Daniel Boone softball to lean on experience in Murfreesboro

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – For a second straight year, the Trailblazer student body saw the softball squad off to the state tournament in Middle Tennessee. Head coach Jeremy Jenkins says the team’s quarterfinal opponent, Clarksville (32-10), will bring solid pitching to the diamond on Tuesday, making it a tricky matchup. But, most of the roster […]
MURFREESBORO, TN
WJHL

Hokies advance to NCAA Super Regionals, Lady Vols upset at home

(WJHL) – Both Tennessee and Virginia Tech softball began Sunday with a chance to clinch an NCAA Regional championship at home. The Lady Vols needed just one win over Oregon State to seal the deal, but the Beavers swept the home team on Sunday afternoon, ending their season. Oregon State took Game 1, 8-3, as […]
BLACKSBURG, VA
WJHL

Tri-Cities Otters eager to build on record-breaking 2021 season

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After notching a club-record seven wins last summer, the Otters will return to TVA Credit Union Ballpark for a second-straight summer. “It’s definitely exciting to be back, especially after the season we had last year,” second-year midfielder Agu Ortiz said. Finishing with a record of 7-4-3 last season, the Otters […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Abingdon claims the Mtn. Dist 7 championship with a win over Battle

Abingdon, VA — The Mountain 7 district championship in SW Virginia was on the line between John Battle and Abingdon In the 6th inning, the Falcons led 6-0, and on the bump for Abingdon was Ethan Gibson he strikes out the batter to end the inning In the 7th inning, Abingdon would strike again…Cole Lambert […]
ABINGDON, VA
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Removes NIT Banner From Thompson-Boling Arena

Opposing fans have often ridiculed the National Invitational Tournament appearances banner at Thompson-Boling Arena over the years. As the tournament’s popularity and importance has waned over the decades with the expansion of the NCAA Tournament, rival fans and media alike poked fun at a banner celebrating not making the NCAA Tournament.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Longtime Burton football coach Jimbo Adams dies at 62

NORTON — The most successful football coach in J.I. Burton history died Monday. After battling several health problems for the past few years, James “Jimbo” Adams died Monday afternoon, family members confirmed. He was 62. Adams was the head football coach at Burton for 21 seasons, his...
NORTON, VA
WJHL

Vols’ Josiah-Jordan James to return for senior season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Rick Barnes figures to return another experienced guard to the 2022-23, as senior Josiah-Jordan James is expected to return to Tennessee next season, per CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. The Charleston, South Carolina native had originally declared for the 2022 NBA Draft, but will now reportedly withdraw his name and play for […]
utsports.com

Transfer Gabriele Brancatelli Signs With Tennessee

Rising sophomore Gabriele Brancatelli has signed an institutional aid agreement with Tennessee and will join the Vols' men's tennis team for the 2022-23 season. "We are really looking forward to coaching Gabriele," associate head coach James McKie said. "He is going to bring a lot of energy and enthusiasm into our program. He's a talented player, great athlete and will develop quickly. He will be guided by older players and thrive under the internal leadership coming back next year."
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Longtime Norton, VA football coach James Adams passes away

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – According to family social media posts, a prominent member of the Norton, Virginia sports community has passed away. On Monday night, Tra Adams announced that his father James Adams had passed that afternoon. James Adams was a former football coach at J.I. Burton High School for several years. “Many of […]
NORTON, VA
WJHL

TBR appoints David Hicks as next TCAT Elizabethton president

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Board of Regents has appointed Dr. David Hicks as the next president of TCAT Elizabethton. Hicks will take over from current President Dean Blevins, who is retiring after leading the college for 13 years and 35 years in career and technical education. “TCAT Elizabethton has an excellent track record […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

ETSU Big Train Show returns June 3–4

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The annual ETSU Big Train Show will return early next month after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. This year’s event will take place June 3–4 in the Ballad Health Athletic Center, formerly known as the Mini Dome. The show will feature vendors, model train layouts, and exhibits from […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
valleynewslive.com

Grafton high school coach facing felony charge

GRAFTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Brent Baldwin, of St. Thomas, ND, is facing multiple charges stemming from an incident on Thursday, May 12th, including a felony. Baldwin is the Assistant Coach for Grafton High School’s boys’ basketball team. The 51-year-old faces a felony charge of ‘Theft-Take-$1,000-$10,000′ as...
WJHL

WJHL

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy