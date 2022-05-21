Vikings, Lady Blazers among local teams to earn state tournament berths

(WJHL) – Four area teams punched their tickets to Murfreesboro and their respective state tournaments next week with wins on Friday night.

Defending 4A state champions, Science Hill, battled Powell in Johnson City, but the Panthers earned a 4-2 win and a state tournament berth. The Hilltoppers finish their season with a record of 35-6.

For the first time since 1980, Tennessee High will travel to the state tournament after dispatching defending 3A state champion, Gibbs, 16-3.

University High will make another run at a Class A state championship, after a dominant 11-1 sectional victory over Greenback at David Crockett High School, while Hampton fell short at Coalfield, 14-4. The Bulldogs conclude their 2022 campaign with a 24-13 mark.

Sullivan East went on the road to earn their spot in the 3A state tournament, defeating Anderson County 2-0 for the school’s first berth since 2003.

Heritage could not stop the high-powered Daniel Boone offense, as the Lady Blazers punched their ticket to the 4A state tournament, 8-1.

After securing a region championship with a walk-off on Wednesday, the Lady Rangers stumbled at home to Harriman in the sectional, 6-1. Unaka softball closes the year with a record of 17-8.

