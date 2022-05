MACON, Ga. — Tuesday morning, there were concerns of voter machine glitches in Fort Valley, but they were fixed and back up and running in a couple of hours. Peach County election supervisor Adrienne Ray confirmed there were was a problem with the scanner. It would let people slide their ballots through the machine, but the ballot would not take. Ray says it could have been how the machine was set up.

FORT VALLEY, GA ・ 22 HOURS AGO