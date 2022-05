UVALDE, Texas — A grandmother in Uvalde is grateful that her 9-year-old grandson survived after being shot at Robb Elementary, and she's praying for those who were killed. "He goes, 'It sounded like fireworks, Grandma.' It was in his classroom," she said. The boy was scared after being shot in the leg, but he is on the road to recovery.

UVALDE, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO