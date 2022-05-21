Baseball: Minot splits with Jamestown, playoff spots on the line Saturday against Dickinson

Friday’s lone WDA match-up on the diamond was one with huge stakes. Minot made the trek to Jamestown in hopes of improving their playoff position next week.

With a Minot sweep, the Magicians would be locked into the fourth seed in the west. Any other result means the Magi would have to play Dickinson tomorrow in hopes of improving their seed.

Scores:

(G1) Minot (5), Jamestown (6)

(G2) Minot (6), Jamestown (4)

