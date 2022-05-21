ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Baseball: Minot splits with Jamestown, playoff spots on the line Saturday against Dickinson

By Luke Gamble
KX News
KX News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07mFtM_0flY7bHM00

Friday’s lone WDA match-up on the diamond was one with huge stakes. Minot made the trek to Jamestown in hopes of improving their playoff position next week.

With a Minot sweep, the Magicians would be locked into the fourth seed in the west. Any other result means the Magi would have to play Dickinson tomorrow in hopes of improving their seed.

Scores:
(G1) Minot (5), Jamestown (6)
(G2) Minot (6), Jamestown (4)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

KX Sports State Meet Central

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — We’re your local destination for every event happening at the 2022 NDHSAA State Track Meet. Click on any of the links below to see the winners and top performers for every event, including highlights and exclusive interviews from the top performers from around the state! State Track: Class A Boys State […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Tennis: Jamestown eliminates Mandan from the WDA Dual Tournament

The WDA Dual Tournament got underway Monday with the play-in round, where the defending state champs put their season on the line against Jamestown. Score:Mandan Braves (2), Jamestown Blue Jays (3) WDA Tournament Matchups: (Thursday)#1 Minot Majettes vs Jamestown Blue Jays#4 Dickinson Midgets vs #5 Bismarck Demons#2 Legacy Sabers vs #7 Williston Coyotes#3 St. Mary’s […]
MANDAN, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dickinson, ND
Jamestown, ND
Sports
City
Minot, ND
Dickinson, ND
Sports
Minot, ND
Sports
City
Jamestown, ND
KX News

State Track: Class A Boys

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — We’re your local destination for every event happening at the 2022 NDHSAA State Track Meet. Check out below to see the winners and top performers for every event for Class A Boys State Track, including highlights and exclusive interviews from the top performers from around the state! State Track: Class A […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Tori Olson leading the way for Sabers’ softball program

As the high school spring postseason really gets going this week WDA softball teams will compete in Bismarck for a chance at a state tournament berth. One team fighting for their first state appearance is the Legacy Sabers, and they’ll be leaning on a senior in the circle who is one of the best in […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Softball: DLB and Renville County advance to Region Four Tournament Championship

Dec Lacs/Burlington and Renville County advance to Region Championship with wins. Region 3 Tournament Scores:Dec Lacs/Burlington Lakers 23, Bottineau Stars 6Renville County Muskrats 22, Rugby Panthers 0Bottineau Stars 8, Ray Jays7 (Elimination Game)Tioga Pirates 23, Rugby Panthers 22 (Elimination Game) Region 4 Tournament Scores:Velva-Drake/Anamoose Aggies 10, Washburn/C-S Cardinals 1Harvey/Wells County Hornets 18, Wilton-Wing Miners 3
RENVILLE COUNTY, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On The Line#Wda#Magi#Nexstar Media Inc
KX News

Baseball: Surrey punches ticket to state tournament with win over Bishop Ryan

Top seed Surrey advances to the Class B State Tournament with a 7-4 win over three seed Bishop Ryan, as baseball teams across the area look to advance in region tournaments. Region 5 Tournament:North Star Bearcats 8, Rugby Panthers 1Northern Lights 1, Bottineau Braves 0 (Elimination Game)Northern Lights 22, Harvery/Wells County Hornets 5 (Elimination Game) […]
SURREY, ND
KX News

Track teams compete across the state for region titles

Saturday was the final chance for track athletes to post times before the state meet next week in Bismarck. Several region meets were held across the state including in Minot and Rugby. North West Region Team Scores:Girls:Bishop Ryan: 146Surrey: 120Des-Lacs Burlington/Lewis & Clark: 92Kenmare/Bowbells: 73.5Nedrose: 48.5 Boys: Surrey: 123Des-Lacs Burlington/Lewis & Clark: 95Bishop Ryan: 75New […]
BISMARCK, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KX News

Opening weekend at NoDak Speedway

Engines are finally running which means summer is on its way, but it seemed like it would never get here for race tracks across the state. The season started for NoDak Speedway Sunday after a three-week delay. The weather has played a factor for all speedways with Mandan being the only one to hold a […]
MANDAN, ND
KX News

Softball: Region tournaments kick off across the state

After a crazy spring, it’s hard to believe that post-season softball is here, with the four regional tournaments starting on Monday all across the state. Region 3 Scores:#1 Renville County Muskrats (21), #8 Divide County Maroons (9)#4 Rugby Panthers (15), #5 Ray Jays (14)#2 Des Lacs-Burlington/Lewis & Clark Lakers (32), #10 Tioga Pirates (7)#3 Bottineau […]
BISMARCK, ND
knuj.net

MISSING NORTH DAKOTA TEEN BELIEVED TO BE IN REDWOOD FALLS AREA

North Dakota authorities are looking for a teenager who is believed to have run away from home. Redwood Falls police say they received reports that 17-year-old Jazmine Rudland may be in the Redwood Falls area. Rudland is from the Jamestown, North Dakota area and reportedly left home around 2:30 pm Wednesday, May 18. She was last seen wearing jean shorts and a black and white flannel shirt. If anyone has any information, they should call the Redwood Falls Police Department.
REDWOOD FALLS, MN
KFYR-TV

North Dakota upcoming deer season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s deer season is set and Mike Anderson gives us a preview. 64,200 deer gun licenses were made available to hunters in this year’s deer lottery, 8,000 fewer than last year. “So the decrease is mainly due to EHD outbreak that we had...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck traffic to be impacted in bird netting installation

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Birds who have made a home in underpasses in Bismarck will soon have to leave the nest as the city of Bismarck installs netting in railroad underpasses. Nets are commonly used to stop birds from nesting at certain sites. They’re not intended to catch or hold...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Planned Parenthood to step in if North Dakota clinic closes

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Planned Parenthood says it will offer abortion services at its clinic in Moorhead, Minnesota, if North Dakota’s only abortion clinic does not quickly relocate from Fargo should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade. Planned Parenthood says it expected Red River Women’s Clinic, a private clinic not affiliated with it, […]
FARGO, ND
KX News

Bismarck State baseball’s historic season comes to an end

One of the best seasons in program history for Bismarck State College came to an end on Saturday. The Mystics were swept in the North Plains District Championship by Kirkwood Community College. Game one was back and forth, but the Eagles’ long ball prevailed as they hit six home runs in the game en route […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
978K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy