Wind Advisory issued for Curry County, Roosevelt County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-24 11:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-24 12:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one quarter mile at times. Target Area: Chaves; De Baca; Lincoln The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Lincoln County in central New Mexico Southwestern De Baca County in east central New Mexico North central Chaves County in southeastern New Mexico * Until 1230 PM MDT. * At 1150 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of Ramon, or 39 miles southeast of Vaughn, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mesa. This includes Highway 285 between Mile Markers 150 and 174. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CHAVES COUNTY, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO