Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller explained how he approached playing the son of Goose. In the new film, his callsign is Rooster, an homage to Maverick's fallen partner in the first movie. However, getting to character was about more than mimicking Anthony Edwards' performance in the mega-hit. Teller sat down with Comicbook.com's Chris Killian to speak about Top Gun: Maverick. The actor came clean about how important the role of Goose was to the original film. It feels like Maverick's wingman is still a go-to reference for theater-goers of a certain age. Teller acknowledges the pop-cultural impact of that performance by Edwards. However, Rooster had to be his own character. So, there wasn't any obsessive rewinding of Top Gun to get the affectations just right. Check out what he had to say down below.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO