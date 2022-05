Kamehameha Schools Maui senior and salutatorian Nanea Ah You is shooting for the stars, and the place she wants to do it at is the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. On the premise of being interviewed by Hawaii News Now reporter Chelsea Davis about her award-winning video in the ʻŌlelo Community Media Youth Xchange Student Video Competition, Ah You excitedly shared how she hopes to use storytelling to cultivate her culture. The interview took a different turn when Ah You was told that she was named the winner of the #TakeMeToManoa social media contest hosted by Hawaii News Now.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 20 HOURS AGO