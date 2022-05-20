Bitcoin rises 5.3% to $30,205

Baidu BIDU reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Baidu beat estimated earnings by 118.52%, reporting an EPS of $1.77 versus an estimate of $0.81. Revenue was up $188.00 million from the same period last...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 23 MINUTES AGO