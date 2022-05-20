Bitcoin rises 5.3% to $30,205

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest added more Tesla Inc TSLA stock to its portfolio on Wednesday, raising its exposure to the electric vehicle maker for the third time in a row this week. Ark Invest bought 1,343 shares, estimated to be worth $884,768, in Tesla on Wednesday. Shares of the Elon...
TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc TCBP shares rose 51.2% to $0.9603 in pre-market trading after dipping 18% on Wednesday. The Very Good Food Company Inc. VGFC rose 17.1% to $0.3453 in pre-market trading after jumping 118% on Wednesday. Very Good Food Company increased retail distribution across Canada with Loblaw Companies Ltd.
Lenovo Group Ltd LNVGY reported fourth-quarter FY21/22 revenue growth of ~7% year-on-year to $16.69 billion, below the consensus of $17.36 billion. SSG revenue grew 28% and improved its operating margin by more than 1 point Y/Y. ISG sustained its profitability. IDG improved its operating margin Y/Y. It marked Lenovo's slowest...
MINISO Group Holding MNSO reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MINISO Group Holding missed estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $0.07. Revenue was up $29.01 million from...
Baidu BIDU reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Baidu beat estimated earnings by 118.52%, reporting an EPS of $1.77 versus an estimate of $0.81. Revenue was up $188.00 million from the same period last...
May 26 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N) on Thursday raised its second-quarter operating revenue forecast, as strong travel demand puts U.S. carriers on the fast track to a recovery from pandemic lows. The carrier said it expects current-quarter operating revenue to rise 12% to 15% versus pre-pandemic levels, compared...
DAEGU, South Korea, May 26 (Reuters) - Norway's Equinor ASA (EQNR.OL) plans to make a final investment decision on what would be its first offshore wind farm in South Korea in 2024, and is considering a third project near the holiday island of Jeju, the head of its South Korean unit said.
EBay Inc EBAY has launched eBay Refurbished in Canada. The destination provides shoppers with deep discounts on refurbished items from brands like Apple Inc AAPL, Bose, and Miele. All inventory, sourced directly from premium brands or top-rated sellers, is vetted to meet eBay's performance standards, and comes with a one-...
