Sioux Falls, SD

Barnum’s blast spoils Canaries’ rally

By Sean Bower
 4 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Canaries opened the season on a six-game road trip, going 1-5 during that span. They hoped a trip home to the Birdcage could help them snap that skid as they hosted the Milwaukee Milkmen. Despite rallying from an 8-0 hole, a Keon Barnum 3-run home run in the top of the 8th proved to be the difference in Milwaukee’s 11-8 victory.

The Milkmen got the scoring started in the top of the first as Keon Barnum hit a two-run home run to give Milwaukee an early 2-0 advantage.

They added 3 more in the 2nd, another 2 in the 3rd, and 1 more in the 4th to take an 8-0 lead.

Sioux Falls’ offense would start to show some signs of life at the plate in the bottom of the 4th, as Kona Quiggle’s double scored Ozzie Martinez to get the Canaries on the board.

The Birds would add 2 more in the 5th as Angelo Altavilla’s double and Ozzie Martinez’s single each brought in a run to make it 8-3 after 5.

After adding another in the 6th inning, Sioux Falls would rally all the way back to tie it in the 7th with a 4-run inning. Jabari Henry drove in a pair of runs with a double, and then later scored on Gavin LaValley’s home run to tie the game at 8.

But Milwaukee answered back in their ensuing at-bat as Keon Barnum belted his 2nd home run of the game, this one a 3-run shot to give the Milkmen an 11-8 lead.

Before the game Bob Warner, a former KELO employee back in the 1950’s, and member of the family that founded the Canaries way back in 1900, got to throw out the first pitch at the home opener on Friday, and what a special moment it was.

“I can’t tell ya, I love it, it’s just terrific to have this happen and be here because this is the best place on earth so that’s the way it is” Warner said.

The Canaries and Milkmen continue their series Saturday night at 6:05 p.m.

KELOLAND

Augustana baseball advances to NCAA Super Regional

WARRENSBURG, M.O. (AU) – The Augustana baseball team is headed to the NCAA Super Regional for the central region. The Vikings downed No. 3 Central Missouri 9-5 in Warrensburg, Missouri, to win the NCAA Central Region Pod #1. The win moved Augustana to 47-11-1 on the year while Central Missouri has its season end with […]
WARRENSBURG, MO
KELOLAND

SportsZone Saturday – May 21

SportsZone Saturday returns this week as we introduce you to 97-year-old Jack Lauer who golfs every day in Brandon. We also talk with Dell Rapids senior, Austin Henry, who is on the road to recovery after having Tommy John surgery.
BRANDON, SD
KELOLAND

SDSU baseball victorious on senior day

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) – Cody Carlson turned in his second consecutive strong start and South Dakota State scored five times in the bottom of the second inning as the Jackrabbit baseball team wrapped up the regular season with a 7-3 victory over Oral Roberts Saturday afternoon at Erv Huether Field. In salvaging the final game […]
BROOKINGS, SD
