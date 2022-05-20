Rays blow three leads, then lose to Orioles in 13th

The Rays' Mike Zunino celebrates his three-run homer with Harold Ramirez during the fifth inning Friday against the Orioles. [ NICK WASS | AP ]

BALTIMORE — To beat the Orioles as often as the Rays did, 15 straight times and 21 of 22 going into Friday’s game, took some luck

“You’ve got to be really fortunate,’’ Rays manager Kevin Cash said before the game of the streak that began at the start of the 2021 season. “And for whatever reason, we were very fortunate.’’

On Friday night, the Rays didn’t have much of anything go right.

First they let a three-run lead get away in the seventh, in part due to a ball popping out of leftfielder Randy Arozarena’s glove. Then they blew a two-run lead in the 10th, after Matt Wisler walked the first two hitters. And they blew a one-run lead in the 11th when Ryan Thompson, a strike away from ending the game, allowed a tying single.

The end result was a stinging 8-6 loss in 13 innings and the end of the streak.

The Rays looked to briefly take the lead in the top of the 13th when Wander Franco scored on a single by Kevin Kiermaier, but the call was overturned by replay review as Franco, who did not slide, was tagged out.

The Orioles then won it when Rougned Odor hit a two-run homer with one out in the 13th off Ralph Garza Jr.

Having let a three-run lead slip away in the seventh, the Rays (23-16) rallied to go back ahead in the 10th.

Brett Phillips, who earlier made a strong throw home to save a run, doubled in Taylor Walls, who started the inning as the runner on second. Then Yandy Diaz singled to right, scoring Phillips.

But the Orioles came back to tie. After Wisler’s two walks, plus the runner who starts on second, loaded the bases, Anthony Santander slashed a single to right to score two and make it 5-5. A good throw from shortstop Wander Franco to the plate helped keep it that way.

The Rays rallied again in the 11th. Kiermaier, who before the game helped with a wedding proposal involving a longtime fan, delivered the go-ahead run with a one-out single.

And the Orioles again got even. After the Rays intentionally walked Cedric Mullins, Austin Hays singled in the tying run with two outs and a full count.

The Rays started the game slowly, held without a hit through four innings by Tyler Wells.

They got their first when Arozarena led off the fifth with a sharply grounded ball that shortstop Jorge Mateo gloved but bounced his throw past first. It was scored a hit. Isaac Paredes drew a one-out walk.

Then Mike Zunino, staying above the fray of the controversy over the leftfield wall that was moved back 26½ feet and made 5 feet taller this season, instead hit a three-run homer high off the leftfield foul pole.

Thanks in part to a 99.7 mph strike from rightfield to home plate by Phillips for the final out of the fifth, the Rays took the lead into the seventh. But they lost it there.

Ryan Yarbrough, who took over in the third for opener Jalen Beeks, allowed a leadoff double to Tyler Nevin on a drive high off the new wall, then a single to Ramon Urias.

Cash brought it lefty Brooks Raley, and that didn’t work out too well.

Part of it was Raley’s fault, as he threw a wild pitch that scored one run. Next Arozarena did his part, running down a Robinson Chirinos drive, but the ball popped out of his glove. That allowed Urias to score and Chirinos to get to second. Raley hit the next batter, then got one out.

J.P. Feyereisen, who had allowed only three hits and no runs — inherited or his own — all year, came on to get the second out. But he then allowed a single to Trey Mancini that scored Chirinos with the tying run.

