Saturday’s Fayetteville Regional Schedule Set

FAYETTEVILLE — Senior center RIcky Stromberg has been named the No. 2 center in the nation by @BigGameBoomer which is a college site dedicated to football. Stromberg, 6-4, 318, comes in behind Michigan’s Olusegun Oluwatimi in the Top 50. Stromberg was a four-star recruit out of Tulsa (Okla.) Union who chose the Hogs over Tulsa, where he was previously committed, and others.
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will start hosting recruits in June for official visits. Among the recruits from Texas who are slated to take an official visit to Arkansas in June are two recruits committed to the Hogs, another pair committed elsewhere and one still uncommitted. Here’s a closer look at...
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 4 Arkansas used a big sixth inning to defeat Oregon 9-3 on Sunday at Bogle Park in the finals of the Fayetteville Regional. The Razorbacks (47-9) set a school record for wins in one season. They will now advance to next weekend’s Super Regionals also at Bogle Park against either Texas or Washington.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – Arkansas is heading to the NCAA Super Regionals after taking down Oregon 9-3 on Sunday. Hear from Courtney Deifel, Rylin Hedgecock and Danielle Gibson on the big win in the video above. Arkansas will take on the winner of the Texas/Washington game in the Fayetteville...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Four Hogs earned postseason awards from the Southeastern Conference on Monday afternoon. Arkansas pitchers Brady Tygart and Hagen Smith were named to the Freshman All-SEC Team, while second baseman Robert Moore and pitcher Connor Noland landed on the All-SEC Defensive Team. Tygart emerged as the Razorbacks’...
Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Doctor Pepper Zero Sugar Flavor Variety Pack. Mark your calendars for Saturday, August 6. That’s when the Quiver Archery Range in Bentonville located at Osage Park will host its Youth Archery Competition. Registration is open now...
Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Doctor Pepper Zero Sugar Flavor Variety Pack. Lots of folks are taking to the rivers this time of year. If you like the idea but don’t know where to start, “Mappy Hour NWA” has just the event for you.
Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Doctor Pepper Zero Sugar Flavor Variety Pack. Congratulations are in order. As cycling culture in Northwest Arkansas has grown, so have the abundance of bike shops. But, one bike shop has been here for half a century… since 1972 Highroller Cyclery in Fayetteville is celebrating 50 years of serving the community and they are celebrating this achievement at Fossil Cove Brewing on Wednesday, May 25 from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. They will have pizza and a limited run of stickers for you to pick up. So, drop by and say hello!
The Fayetteville Public Library is getting ready to launch into extensive programming this summer, which includes one of our next guests: New York Times best-selling author David Grann. Also visiting us is Jim Curry from the Fayetteville Public Library to tell us about their Summer Reading Program & upcoming events.
