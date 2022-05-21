Saturday’s Fayetteville Regional Schedule Set

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Doctor Pepper Zero Sugar Flavor Variety Pack. Congratulations are in order. As cycling culture in Northwest Arkansas has grown, so have the abundance of bike shops. But, one bike shop has been here for half a century… since 1972 Highroller Cyclery in Fayetteville is celebrating 50 years of serving the community and they are celebrating this achievement at Fossil Cove Brewing on Wednesday, May 25 from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. They will have pizza and a limited run of stickers for you to pick up. So, drop by and say hello!

6 HOURS AGO