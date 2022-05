KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As postseason honors roll in for the Tennessee Volunteers baseball team, the team’s head coach and several players were recognized. During the season, the Vols found themselves sitting at the No. 1 ranking in any poll for the first time ever. The team ended up spending seven weekends as the unanimous top team in the county while smashing records.

