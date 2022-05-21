ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

UNC’s Armando Bacot throws out ceremonial first pitch for Orioles Friday

By Kayla Morton
cbs17
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE, Md. (WNCN) – The walking Tar Heel double-double is now a famous pitcher?. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill power forward Armando Bacot stole the show at Camden Yards in Baltimore Friday...

www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Washington

Qudus Wahab Transfers Back to Georgetown After Underwhelming Year at Maryland

Qudus Wahab transfers back to Hoyas after year at Maryland originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The grass isn't always greener on the other side as Flint Hill's Qudus Wahab has quickly learned entering his senior season. After a year of playing with the Maryland Terrapins, the 6-foot-11 center will return to where his collegiate career began, transferring back to the Georgetown Hoyas.
GEORGETOWN, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland men's lacrosse Final Four bound

Undefeated and number one Maryland is returning to the Final Four for the 28th time in school history. The Terps beat Virginia 18-9 in today's quarterfinal from Ohio State. Head coach John Tillman has now led Maryland to the NCAA Semifinals for the ninth time in 11 tournaments since taking over as head coach in 2011. At 16-0, the Terps are off their best start in school history.
MARYLAND STATE
The Spun

Washington Fans Are Furious With New Stadium Rumors

The Washington Commanders are reportedly looking into building a new stadium in Virginia after calling the D.C. area home for over six decades. Earlier today, ESPN's John Keim reported that the team has purchased $100 million worth of land in Prince William County, Virginia. The reported total amount of land is around 200 acres.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
WBAL Radio

WBAL NewsRadio announces "The Torrey & Dan Show"

WBAL NewsRadio 1090/FM 101.5 announces a new Afternoon Drive Show – The Torrey and Dan Show. Already familiar to station listeners through their individual long-standing programs, Torrey Snow and Dan Joseph are combining forces to co-host weekday afternoons from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Torrey had previously helmed The...
BALTIMORE, MD
UPI News

Maryland woman wins $25,000 from free lottery ticket

May 23 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman won a $25,000 prize from a Pick 5 lottery ticket that she received for free as part of a promotion. The 36-year-old Baltimore woman told Maryland Lottery officials she was pleasantly surprised to receive a free Pick 5 ticket as part of the lottery's Try Pick 5 promotion, which randomly dispenses free Pick 5 tickets to players who purchase tickets for lottery drawings.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Armando Bacot
cbs17

NC congressman announces $65 million in NIH funding for UNC

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Today, Congressman David Price (NC-04) announced that the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health, has awarded the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) Gillings School of Global Public Health a $65 million grant to establish an Antiviral Drug Discovery Center.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

Favorite places in Baltimore from '22 grads

Pannone and her friends share their favorite places in Baltimore. For many of us, Baltimore might not have been the first city that came to mind when we envisioned our college life. But after spending four years here, I've grown to appreciate the city and its hidden gems. So, without further ado, here is a list of places in Baltimore that have become favorites for my friends and I:
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Ray Lewis Visits Johns Hopkins Children’s Center To Make $134K Donation

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Following his second-place finish on the CBS reality show “Beyond the Edge,” Ravens legend Ray Lewis made a surprise visit the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center on Monday to present his donation of $134,166 and meet with patients. The patients and staff cheered for Lewis as he walked into the room, and the two-time Super Bowl champion was able to chat and visit with some of the pediatric patients. Lewis tested his survival skills for 15 days in the Panamanian jungle, competing against eight other celebrities. The competitors raised money for the charity of their choice every day they stayed in the race and won challenges. Lewis recounted how difficult the adventure was in an interview on WJZ at 9 in March. “As hard as it was, it really became fun, but it was the most challenging thing, I think… that we’ve ever done, physically and mentally,” Lewis said. “Harder than a football Super Bowl?” asked anchor Denise Koch. “Yeah, cause usually after the football Super Bowl I come back home to my bed,” Lewis said.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

⚠ Severe storms leave behind damage in parts of Maryland

UPDATE (8:49 p.m.) -- The Severe Thunderstorm Watch is canceled. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) -- Severe Thunderstorm Warning expires in...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Orioles#Ncaa Championship#The Ncaa Championship#The Kansas Jayhawks
foxbaltimore.com

Fells Point business owners fear rowdy summer ahead

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Some Fells Point business owners spent Monday cleaning up, after a party crowd left the community trashed this weekend. "It shouldn't be that we have to clean up after this kind of non-sense," said store owner Beth Hawks. Just after midnight Sunday morning, a fight broke...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Park Heights Preakness Festival has makings of new Baltimore tradition

Just around the corner from Pimlico Race Course on Preakness Saturday, there was another celebration that has all the makings of a new Baltimore tradition. The Park Heights Preakness Festival featured everything the Preakness has from music, food, fellowship and, of course, horses. "I'm astounded. I feel like that was...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

$100,000-Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Upper Marlboro

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – Congratulations to our $100,000 Powerball winner! Someone bought a third-tier winning ticket with the Power Play multiplier for the Saturday, May 21 drawing, Although no one hit the jackpot, there were 14,288 winning tickets sold in our state for the drawing. The Maryland Lottery is...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
iheart.com

John Is Nominated For The Baltimore Sun's Best Radio Host

Intern John was just nominated for "Best Radio Host" for The Baltimore Sun's Best 2022 contest and we need your votes to help him win the entire thing!. Voting takes place from now until 5 pm on May 29 and as far as we know you can vote multiple times so that John can hang an official award/certificate in the studio!
BALTIMORE, MD
cbs17

Person County man wins first $200,000 prize in new game

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A Roxboro man purchased a $5 scratch-off and won the first $200,000 prize in the new Cash Payout game, the NC Lottery announced Monday. Samuel Lee bought his lucky Cash Payout ticket from Winners Mart on North Madison Boulevard in Roxboro. Lee arrived at the...
ROXBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy