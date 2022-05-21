ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Sioux City, SD

How North Sioux City’s economic development benefits local businesses

By Nikolas Wilson
 4 days ago

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU ) — From roads to housing, North Sioux City has plans for a variety of projects for the next few years.

North Sioux City is hoping a new project will help address the housing shortage.

The city plans on adding 500 units of workforce housing in its new business park. Developers are also working on new apartments and townhouses.

City Administrator Eric Christensen said the city has overcome many challenges to make these projects happen.

“We’re sitting here trying to get caught up with the demand and trying to get the infrastructure in place so, for a city of our size with the limited resources, we’ve really had to work hard to try to put the funding together to try to get these projects to where we can have them in our immediate future,” said Christensen.

More housing also means more patrons at local businesses.

Joanna Torres owns a business that specializes in facial waxing and spray tans. She said the city’s new housing developments will benefit her and other local business owners.

“It’s good for everybody I guess. It’s a small town so it’s going to be able to provide for everybody so I’m excited to be able to offer my service to everyone,” said Torres.

Zandreya Lopez owns Zandreya Beauty and Wax. She said the city’s growth is a great sign for all entrepreneurs

“There’s a wide range of people from, there’s enough room for the small tiny business owners like myself to the large companies here in North Sioux. I like that everything is expanding, it keeps growing and I like being a part of that growth,” said Lopez.

Christiansen said the city has a $17 million grant from the federal government to create a bypass around McCook Lake, which he said will generate more interest for housing developments in the region.

