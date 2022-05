Charles Howell III has played in 10 Masters at Augusta National during his career, but he also apparently spent some time on the exclusive course long before he turned pro. Howell, the 42-year-old three-time winner on the PGA Tour, was the guest on this week’s GOLF Subpar Podcast with co-hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz. In the show they discussed Tiger Woods, what led Howell to turning pro and, of course, what it was like growing up in Augusta, Ga., with the world’s most famous course in your backyard.

