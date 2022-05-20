Royals claim sixth straight district title

The Mason County Royals won their sixth straight 39th District title with a 8-0 victory over Bracken County Friday night. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

BROOKSVILLE — All season long Mason County’s youth has shown a promising future, not just years ahead, but capable of producing this season.

Friday was no different for the 39th District championship.

Freshman Cray Fite hit two homeruns, sophomore Eli Porter pitched five shutout innings and the Royals claimed their sixth straight 39th District title with a 8-0 victory over Bracken County.

“Bodes well for the future. The fact those kids are able to step into this moment and do what they do, I’m really looking forward to the next couple of years,” Royals coach Jason Butler said.

Fite wasted no time in the resumption of Thursday’s game that was suspended due to lightning in the area. The first pitch he saw from Ross Lucas went over the left centerfield fence, giving the Royals a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning.

“I told my dad this morning I’m gonna sit on that first pitch fastball. I’m gonna go for that,” Fite said. “It was amazing. It was so important to the team and everything it got them hyped up and everybody else.”

The freshman ignited a crooked number on the scoreboard in the fourth, his second solo shot making it 2-0 in an inning which the Royals sent 10 to the plate, putting up six runs, Connor Butler adding an RBI double, Cole Horch a sac fly RBI, Landon Scilley RBI single and capped by Jamison Gifford’s two-run double.

Not that Porter needed it, but he continued to master the Polar Bears. A misplay on a popup followed by two hit batters loaded the bases for Bracken in the fifth, Porter preserving the shutout with three straight strikeouts to end the threat.

“I was really letting myself down there for a second. I didn’t want to end this game with letting up a run. I wanted to keep it clean, keep the clean sheet for the team. So I just made sure I locked myself in and made sure I was there throwing everything I could near the zone or in the zone,” Porter said. “No matter who you’re playing, a championship trophy is a trophy, we’re going to compete no matter what, doesn’t matter who it’s going to be. Whether it’s someone who’s top in the state or someone that’s not as good, but either way we’re going to compete.”

His night was done from there on the hill, but added a homerun in the bottom of the sixth for good measure on a line shot over the left field fence.

“Felt great. Didn’t even think it was out at first and running for a triple and then the next thing I know everyone is yelling it’s gone,” Porter said.

Sophomore Landon Scilley closed things out from there with two scoreless innings and not allowing a hit.

The Royals collected eight hits in the contest, Porter striking out 11 and allowing just three hits. Scilley struck out two and walked one in his two innings of work.

Mason County did what was expected of them to do. Now they need to go do something they haven’t since 2014…win a region tournament game.

“We’ll enjoy this one tonight and then we got to get locked in and see who we play. I think this is a great opportunity for these kids right here. These are going to be my kids forever. And I want them to know that and they’re a special group. I think they realize the longevity it’s been since we won a game in the region, how special that moment would be,” Butler said. “Once if we’re able to do that, then look out. We’ve competed with all the teams in the region this year. We played a tough schedule, it’s prepared us for next week. And they know that and they believe that and now we gotta go over and play and see what happens.”

For Bracken County, Mason County continues to stand in their way of their goal of getting the district title trophy back to Brooksville, unable to do so since 2015. After a thrilling and emotional victory over Augusta on Thursday in nine innings to get to this point, coach Rob Krift sensed his team was a little emotionally tired.

“I thought so coming in today because last night and into this morning they just said they needed rest. I mean that game drained them out,” Krift said. “But give Mason County credit. That team can hit and they can hit from top to bottom. I’ll give it to them. They’re hot right now and they’ve got the momentum going in to the region tournament.”

Fite’s homerun in the second surely didn’t help.

“It definitely changed the tone. Gave them confidence and put them in the driver’s seat to go up there and swing because they had the lead. We go up there first and do that, we have the confidence and they may have tightened up, you never know,” Krift said.

Ross Lucas took the loss on the mound, Josh Hamilton and Hank Krift unable to pitch due to pitch count rules from the number of pitches they threw Thursday against Augusta. Lucas lasted 2.2 innings, allowing five hits, seven earned runs and three walks. Colin Combess saved the arms from there where everyone will be available come Monday or Tuesday when they’ll play in the 10th Region tournament, going 2.1 innings, allowing two hits and an earned run while striking out four and walking one.

They tallied just three hits in the game, only one of them leaving the infield on Hank Krift’s single to the fence to restart the game with 13 strikeouts.

“We’ve just been struggling all year to hit and it’s showing. Against the better pitcher, he’s a good pitcher and we’ve struggled all year. We scratch a few runs together here and there but at this ballpark it’s hard just to dink and dunk here and score runs,” Krift said. “To get a double here you really have to work. Pretty much when you play here, you live off the long ball or you gotta scratch a few hits together and we just can’t do it right now.”

Saturday’s region tournament draw is 9 a.m. at Harrison County.

The one seeds will be Campbell County, Nicholas County, Mason County and Montgomery County.

The two seeds are Bishop Brossart, Harrison County, Bracken County and George Rogers Clark.

The Royals will get either the Mustangs, Thorobreds or Cardinals.

The Polar Bears will face the Camels, Bluejackets or Indians.

ROYALS 8, POLAR BEARS 0

BRACKEN COUNTY — 000-000-0 — 0-3-2

MASON COUNTY — 010-601-x — 8-8-1

2B — (MC) Butler, Gifford, Porter

HR — (MC) Fite 2, Porter

RBI — (MC) Porter, Horch, Scilley, Gifford 2, Fite 2, Butler

R — (MC) Porter 2, Scilley, Fite 2, Butler, Jones, Thomas

WP — Porter. LP — Lucas.

Records: Mason County 17-13, Bracken County 14-13