ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Love Island partners with eBay to dress contestants in secondhand outfits

By Lauren Cochrane
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pRo6n_0flXpqAd00
Fast fashion company, I Saw It First, has sponsored Love Island for the last three years. Photograph: Jonathan Hordle/REX/Shutterstock

Love Island is always a fertile ground for fashion trends with contestants often wearing several outfits in each episode. But this season, those outfits will be different – they will be secondhand.

Contestants on the reality TV show, which is back on air next month, will be provided with a wardrobe of preloved pieces to wear after ITV partnered with eBay.

It is a big shift for Love Island. For the last three years, the fast fashion company I Saw It First – which sells clothes for as little as £2.80 – has sponsored the show and provided clothes and accessories for contestants.

But the show has changed tack after criticism from sustainability advocates for encouraging a disposable attitude to fashion.

While contestants will also wear their own clothes this season, they are being encouraged to take an “eat, sleep, rewear, repeat” attitude to their outfits.

Announcing the partnership, Mike Spencer, the executive producer of Love Island, said : “As a show, we strive to be a more eco-friendly production with more focus on ways in which we can visibly show this on screen … This partnership will see our islanders get to dive into the shared wardrobes, and help themselves to some incredible preloved clothes sourced from eBay.”

Jemma Tadd, the head of fashion buying at eBay, believes the reach of the show has the power to change consumers’ perceptions around secondhand clothes. “Love Island is a worldwide phenomenon, nobody can deny it,” she says. “It’s a really exciting opportunity for us to change the conversation around fashion. I really hope that is going to lead to meaningful change in the industry.”

With viewing figures reaching up to 3 million people an episode , the influence of Love Island on what consumers buy is well-documented. I Saw It First had a 67% increase in sales and a 254% increase in Instagram followers in 2019. When contestant Molly-Mae Hague wore one of their dresses, it sold out in 10 minutes. Last year, Millie Court, who went on to win the show, was the most influential when it came to style. Online searches for “marble dress” rose by 127% and searches for “hot pink co-ords” went up by 114% when she wore those items.

The contestants this year will demonstrate how stylish secondhand clothes can be, and do away with any remaining stigmas around pre-owned clothes.

Tadd sees this as the biggest win. “Seeing preloved fashion being celebrated on screen, and being talked about, is going to help everyone understand just how easy it is to achieve these fashion leading looks,” she says.

Amy Bannerman, who has worked with celebrities including Dua Lipa, Rita Ora and Lena Dunham, will be styling the contestants, and viewers will be able to “shop the show” on the Love Island app, with eBay finds available.

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

The move to secondhand style is in line with Love Island’s 16- to 34-year-old demographic . Research conducted by eBay showed that those aged 18 to 34 have the highest average percentage of secondhand clothes in their wardrobe (22%), compared with 12% for the over-55s. Eighty per cent of Gen Z, those under 24, have recently bought something secondhand.

Tadd argues that the partnership could encourage a change in shopping habits. “We’re not saying wear everything preloved, that’s not who we are as creatures,” she says. “But I think it’s about little swaps or additions we can make in a wardrobe. Ultimately, that makes it a step in the right direction.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Kate cements the bodycon as summer’s It-dress

When the Duchess of Cambridge attended the Top Gun premiere last Thursday, wearing a maxi bodycon dress by Roland Mouret, it became clear there was a new contender for summer’s It-dress. British Vogue announced it was “a departure from her normal red-carpet attire”: minimalist black, curve-hugging, floor-skimming, and sexy....
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Guardian

When Harry met Harry! The man who put Harry Styles in a dress

Walking down the narrow corridor towards stylist Harry Lambert’s studio, I can’t be the first person to wonder if Harry Styles – Lambert’s most famous client – has trod the same blue carpet. Not that Lambert would tell me. Getting him to talk about Styles is like getting blood from a stone. “OK, look,” he says. “When it comes to questions about Harry, I just consider our relationship too private to go too deep. You have to remember I am there in the most intimate times with people I work with. I’m often the last person they see before they go on stage. It’s an intimate space! I’m aware that a lot of the attention I get is because of him, but I want to be very careful. But let’s try. OK. Go.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lena Dunham
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Rita Ora
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Fashion#Fashion Trends#Love Island#Itv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Guardian

Biden is sending dangerous messages about Taiwan to China. The US should tread with care

Joe Biden made a potentially dangerous statement on Monday. In Tokyo, he gave a flat “yes” to a reporter’s question of whether he was willing to “get involved militarily to defend Taiwan”. “That’s the commitment we made,” the president claimed. In fact, the United States scrapped its formal commitment to defend Taiwan in 1979, replacing a treaty of alliance with the Taiwan Relations Act, which obligates the United States to help equip Taiwan to defend itself.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

The Guardian

287K+
Followers
73K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy