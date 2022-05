The Loring Hospital is Sac City has a new Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Callie Babcock accepted the Loring Hospital CEO position on Monday. Babcock is currently serving as the Nursing Services Director for the North Central Correctional Facility in Rockwell City. She recently received her Doctorate of Nursing Practice from the University of Nebraska Medical Center. While completing her Doctorate program, Babcock did a preceptorship with former Loring CEO Stacy Johnson, which gave her insight into the organization's operations, growth strategies, as well as an opportunity to network with the Loring Hospital leadership team and Board of Directors.

ROCKWELL CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO