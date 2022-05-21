ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edison, OH

Edison wins 13th straight sectional title

By Norwalk Reflector staff, sports@norwalkreflector.com
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16qtWo_0flXm7aE00

MILAN — The state-ranked Edison baseball team claimed its 13th consecutive sectional title with a 13-1 win in five innings over Western Reserve on Friday.

Edison — ranked No. 11 in the most recent Division III state coaches poll — held the lead throughout but broke it open with eight runs in the bottom of the fourth.

Xander Danner remained red hot with a 3 for 3 day that included a double, a triple and two RBIs out of the nine-spot in the lineup for the Chargers (19-7).

Thomas Simon and Hayden Fry each had two hits for the Chargers. Simon threw the first four innings on the mound, striking out nine, and Ben Bates struck out all three batters he faced in the fifth.

For Western Reserve (8-14), Rhett Grose singled and drove in the lone run, while Luke Cunningham had the other hit.

Edison — the No. 2 seed in the Norwalk district — will take on No. 3 Bucyrus Wynford (19-4) in the district semifinal round at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at Norwalk High School.

Western 010 00 — 1 2 3

Edison 131 8x — 13 12 0

WP: T. Simon. LP: Hankins

2B: (E) Danner, Fox; 3B: (E) Danner

REGULAR SEASON

Crestview 16, South Central 5

GREENWICH — Having already clinched the Firelands Conference title outright two days before, the Trojans allowed 14 of the 16 runs to the Cougars over three innings in Friday's league finale.

Karl Ferber, Kayden Hauler and Gunner Ray each had two hits apiece for South Central (18-5), which won a sectional title in Div IV on Thursday.

Ferber and Hauler each drove in a run, and Sam Seidel singled and had an RBI as well for the Trojans.

South Central — ranked No. 7 in this week's state coaches poll — faces Dola Hardin Northern (13-9) at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Heise Park in Galion.

Crestview 050 311 6 — 16 14 1

South Central 300 101 0 — 5 8 4

WP: Myers; LP: Mitchell

2B: (C) Barker; (SC) K. Hauler, White. HR: (C) Ringler

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Galion, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Edison, OH
Sports
Norwalk, OH
Sports
City
Edison, OH
City
Milan, OH
City
Norwalk, OH
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edison
Person
Hayden Fry
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk, OH
1K+
Followers
184
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Norwalk Reflector

Comments / 0

Community Policy