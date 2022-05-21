Edison wins 13th straight sectional title

MILAN — The state-ranked Edison baseball team claimed its 13th consecutive sectional title with a 13-1 win in five innings over Western Reserve on Friday.

Edison — ranked No. 11 in the most recent Division III state coaches poll — held the lead throughout but broke it open with eight runs in the bottom of the fourth.

Xander Danner remained red hot with a 3 for 3 day that included a double, a triple and two RBIs out of the nine-spot in the lineup for the Chargers (19-7).

Thomas Simon and Hayden Fry each had two hits for the Chargers. Simon threw the first four innings on the mound, striking out nine, and Ben Bates struck out all three batters he faced in the fifth.

For Western Reserve (8-14), Rhett Grose singled and drove in the lone run, while Luke Cunningham had the other hit.

Edison — the No. 2 seed in the Norwalk district — will take on No. 3 Bucyrus Wynford (19-4) in the district semifinal round at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at Norwalk High School.

Western 010 00 — 1 2 3

Edison 131 8x — 13 12 0

WP: T. Simon. LP: Hankins

2B: (E) Danner, Fox; 3B: (E) Danner

REGULAR SEASON

Crestview 16, South Central 5

GREENWICH — Having already clinched the Firelands Conference title outright two days before, the Trojans allowed 14 of the 16 runs to the Cougars over three innings in Friday's league finale.

Karl Ferber, Kayden Hauler and Gunner Ray each had two hits apiece for South Central (18-5), which won a sectional title in Div IV on Thursday.

Ferber and Hauler each drove in a run, and Sam Seidel singled and had an RBI as well for the Trojans.

South Central — ranked No. 7 in this week's state coaches poll — faces Dola Hardin Northern (13-9) at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Heise Park in Galion.

Crestview 050 311 6 — 16 14 1

South Central 300 101 0 — 5 8 4

WP: Myers; LP: Mitchell

2B: (C) Barker; (SC) K. Hauler, White. HR: (C) Ringler