The person killed while biking in SoDo May 11 has been identified as Gan Hao Li, the Seattle Times reports. He was 73. Our deepest condolences to his loved ones. Li immigrated from China and lived at Hirabayashi Place in Chinatown International District with his wife Cui. David Kroman at the Times spoke to several in his building about Li.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO