While repairs are being conducted to St. James AME Church of Picayune, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church has opened its door to share that facility. This shared arrangement will begin on June 5. St Paul’s Holy Eucharist mass will begin at 10 a.m. and St James’ worship service will begin at 11:30 a.m. A shared coffee and fellowship time will bring the two congregations together at 11 a.m. in the parish hall.

PICAYUNE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO