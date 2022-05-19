ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5' game

By The Associated Press
Grand Island Independent
 6 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday...

theindependent.com

Comments / 0

Related
Grand Island Independent

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (Red Balls: twenty-two, twenty-six; White Balls: fifteen, eighteen) (seven, eleven, twenty-five, thirty-one, forty-six; Lucky Ball: eighteen) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 143,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 8, Day: 1, Year: 69. (Month: eight; Day: one; Year: sixty-nine) Pick 3. 3-8-0 (three, eight, zero)
LINCOLN, NE
Grand Island Independent

Alberts on the radio: No red balloons at Husker football games this fall; season tickets remain; new 'mini-plan' ticket package

One tradition will end at Husker football games this fall. The red balloons NU fans normally release after the home team's first score at Memorial Stadium will not fly this year, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts announced Monday night during his radio appearance on Sports Nightly. The reason? A helium...
LINCOLN, NE
Grand Island Independent

York student among 22 honored by governor for perfect ACT score

LINCOLN – Alivia Pavel from York was among 22 students honored by Governor Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Education during a ceremony at the State Capitol Rotunda, this week, in recognition for achieving the top score on their ACT college entrance exams. “Achieving a top score on...
YORK, NE
Grand Island Independent

Tuesday, May 24 weather update for Nebraska

Mainly dry early this morning, but looking like a wet afternoon and evening across the eastern half of the state. Unseasonably cold as well. Any improvement for Wednesday? Here's our latest forecast.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Lifestyle
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
State
Nebraska State
Grand Island Independent

Watch now: Chilly Tuesday with rain likely in central and eastern Nebraska

Mainly dry early this morning, but looking like a wet afternoon and evening across the eastern half of the state. Unseasonably cold as well. Any improvement for Wednesday? Find out in our latest forecast video. Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional...
NEBRASKA STATE
Grand Island Independent

Recent Grand Island Senior High grad honored for top ACT score

One Islander and a couple Bearcats scored a 36 on their ACTs — the highest score achievable. Lilian Miller, a recent graduate of Grand Island Senior High, along with Kearney High School graduates Isabella Cao and Hung Vu, were among 22 top performing Nebraska students honored Monday in Lincoln.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Nebraska Lottery#The Associated Press
Grand Island Independent

Pony Express roars through York -- trek across state trumpets child mental health

YORK – A squadron of Pony Express riders roared through York last Friday on their annual journey to promote awareness of mental health in Nebraska’s youngest residents. The ‘roar’ was attributed to the guttural rumble of Harley Davidson engines, not the historic horse flesh common to the romanticized, original Pony Express from St. Joseph to Sacramento that carried mail from April 3, 1860 until October 26, 1861.
YORK, NE
Grand Island Independent

Husker football gets commitment from Alabama transfer defensive lineman Stephon Wynn

The Nebraska football team has made another significant addition at a big position of need. Alabama transfer defensive lineman Stephon Wynn announced Sunday he was joining the Huskers with a 35-second video featuring, among others, former Blackshirts Ndamukong Suh and Grant Wistrom. The 6-foot-4, 307-pound Wynn, who spent four years...
LINCOLN, NE
Grand Island Independent

‘Do better for youth baseball’

I am writing this to encourage our city to do better for youth baseball. My son has played baseball for the past nine years. The field space in town is tough as well as the conditions of the fields. For high school baseball, there are two options: Ashley Park and Ryder Park. High school and Legion Baseball use these fields. This year there were many boys who went out for baseball and like many years not everyone can play due to lack of field space.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lottery
Grand Island Independent

Senator begs colleagues to act after TX shooting

Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy pleaded with colleagues to act after the latest mass shooting at a Texas elementary school. Speaking on the Senate floor, Murphy asked "why are we here" if not to do something about the problem of mass shootings in America. The shooting at Uvalde elementary school killed 14 children and one teacher. It was the deadliest school shooting in Texas history and occurred four years after a gunman fatally shot 10 people at Santa Fe High School in the Houston area. The shooting in Texas came less than two weeks after a gunman opened fire at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 Black shoppers and workers in what officials have described as a hate crime. Murphy mentioned the shooting at Sandy Hook elementary school where 20first graders and six educators were killed in the 2012 shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.
TEXAS STATE
Grand Island Independent

Five of the best places in Grand Island

Here are five of my favorite places in Grand Island. Okinawa. Leyte. Coral Sea. Guadalcanal. Attu. Saipan. Buna. Bastogne. Ploesti. Salerno. Normandy. Remagen. Tunisia. Those 13 famous World War II battles are listed on the historic east grandstand at Memorial Stadium. The stadium pays tribute to area residents who fought...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Grand Island Independent

Small Town Famous expands to downtown Grand Island

Small Town Famous has expanded from Hastings to downtown Grand Island. The store, which offers original apparel and Nebraska-made products, opened at 301 W. Third St. on April 15. Owner Jacque Cranson calls Small Town Famous “a modern-day general store.”. A Grand Island native, Cranson first started the business...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Grand Island Independent

Grand Island nurse credits grandmother for career inspiration

Ashley Lothrop has known she would be a nurse ever since she was a child. Even though other family members have gone into nursing and health care, her grandmother “was mostly my inspiration” for entering the profession. “My grandma was a nurse and growing up, she would tell...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Grand Island Independent

York man pleads no contest in cocaine possession case

YORK – Daniel Davis Jr., 30, of York, has pleaded no contest in a case involving cocaine possession. This case against Davis began when a traffic stop was initiated in York, on North Lincoln Avenue, as the deputy alleges Davis was speeding. During the traffic stop, according to court...
YORK, NE
Grand Island Independent

County will save $5,000 on electricity due to York solar share

YORK – The county will be saving about $5,000 a year on electricity thanks to the city sharing its solar shares after a small solar field was built on landfill land. Seventeen acres of unused space in the southeast corner of the landfill is now covered with solar generation panels.
YORK, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy