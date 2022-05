WEST PLAINS, MO – The Ozarks Small Business Incubator (OzSBI) hosted EPIC 22, their annual National Small Business Week celebration, on May, 12, 2022. Approximately 70 attendees from the area had an opportunity to attend and participate in the many diverse events at EPIC 22. The event included many exciting speakers, including: Sarah Hill with Healium, Bobby Walker with Devil’s Backbone Knives, Dr. Jenny Long with Midwest Counseling & Assessment, Shane Baker with Phonics Companion, and Johnna Swineford with Viandel Vineyard. It was amazing to see all of these innovative and talented entrepreneurs talk about their journeys starting and operating their businesses in the Ozarks.

