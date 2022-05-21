Road rage victim says he followed shooter home and was shot at again

ATLANTA — When someone fired a gun at a man’s red Mustang, he said it felt like it came out of nowhere.

“It was really random. I didn’t even expect it,” the victim, who chose not to be identified, told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson. “The fact he could have shot me,...[that] wasn’t gonna slide.”

That was when he decided not to let the shooter get away.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The victim said the incident started when someone fired at his car after being upset with how he tried to merge.

“I went to change the lanes, and the guy refused,” the man said. “He waved the gun, and then he shot it. He shouted at my car, and he hit it.”

The shooting happened near the Greenbriar Parkway offramp from Langford Parkway at around 4:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The man had just dropped off his 7-year-old daughter before the bullet hit right above a rear tire.

He says he quickly pulled up behind the shooter while on the phone with 911.

“I followed him. I just didn’t think he was gonna actually come to his house,” the man told Johnson.

That was when the victim said the shooter went inside and got more guns to shoot at him again but missed. “He proceeded to go in the house, get a assault rifle, or whatever it may be. And if I had to count, maybe three to four more shots.”

Atlanta police identified the man as Quincey Adam Rogers.

Police say Rogers told them the man cut him off in traffic. He admitted to them that while the car was passing him, he pointed his gun at the car. Rogers said that after the car got in front of him, the driver made a sudden stop. That’s when he says he drove past the other car and fired a single shot.

Rogers admitted to police that when the other driver followed him to his home, he went inside, retrieved more guns and began shooting again, but missed.

Police arrested Rogers and charged him with aggravated assault and damage to property. He is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The victim said he decided not to use his own gun to defend himself and instead got the police involved.

“I could have shot him at that point but now I’m in the back of that car to whether I was right or wrong. Now I gotta prove that I was right,” the victim said.

Investigators say they also seized several weapons from Rogers’ home.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Metro high school teaming up with police to take on gun violence East Point police and Tri Cities High School want to curb youth crime involving guns in their city.

©2022 Cox Media Group