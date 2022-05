Taos High School graduating senior Sarah Randall is headed to West Texas A&M University in Canyon, Texas to pursue becoming a large animal veterinarian. Sarah enjoyed being a member of the Taos High School Band Color Guard, Taos Travel Club, Welding Class, French Club and Lucky 7’s 4 H club. She has been a member of the Los Alamos Young Guns Youth Shotgun Team for the last four years, traveling to and from Taos for practices. She was invited to participate in the 2021 Junior Olympic Bunker Trap Competition in Hillsdale, Mich. Sarah plans to join the West Texas A&M Intramural Shotgun Team. Her parents are Boyd and Lisa Randall of Taos. Courtesy photo.

