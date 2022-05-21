St. John's, Perrysburg girls take district track titles

Coming off a close runner-up finish in the Three Rivers Athletic Conference track and field championship meet a week earlier, St. John's Jesuit took things up a notch Friday night in winning the boys team title at the Division I district meet at St. Francis de Sales.

In the girls meet, a week after snapping rival Anthony Wayne's string of five straight Northern Lakes League championships, Perrysburg stood tall again by claiming the district crown.

St. John's, which won six of the 17 events, was particularly strong in the sprints and the throws.

The Titans posted 137 points to top runner-up St. Francis (97). Whitmer was third at 92, and Southview was fourth in the boys standings with 74 points.

St. John's, which was edged by Findlay 142-137 for the TRAC title last week, qualified 10 individual spots and two relay teams for next week's D-I regional meet at Findlay.

“It was disappointing last week to come up short in the TRAC championships, but we knew we wanted to win a team title here, and we knew we were good enough to win the district,” said Titans coach Steve Spentoff, whose team repeated its district crown. “We certainly got ourselves refocused earlier this week, and as a group we set our mind to it.

“We talked a lot about scoring well as a team and competing. Collectively, we did that across the board. These guys are starting to peak at the right time, and hopefully we still have better things to come at the regional.”

The Perrysburg girls, who won only three events, prevailed with balance and depth. The Yellow Jackets accumulated 125 points to best second-place Anthony Wayne (103). Whitmer was third at 89.5, and Northview was fourth at 67.

“Basically, we just did what we did at the NLL meet,” Perrysburg coach Andrea Monheim said. “We doubled in a lot of our events, and that is probably what made the difference. We are really happy. The girls stepped it up, just like last week.

“It was a lot of people. We always have pretty good depth, and this year we also had some excitement coming off the state championship in cross country. We brought that excitement into the track season, and I think that really helped.”

St. John's got a first-place double from senior Eyan Wilson, who won the discus on Thursday with a throw of 161 feet, and added a shot put title Friday with a throw of 57 feet, 7¼ inches.

“It hurt a little last week not winning,” Wilson said of the Titans' motivation. “I know I brought some intensity in the throws, and a lot of the guys work hard every day, no matter the weather.

“We were definitely hungry after falling short last week. That motivated everyone for their individual events to show up today and really perform.”

Wilson's sophomore teammate, Joseph Taylor, won the 400-meter race in 49.22 seconds, and also ran legs on the Titans' winning 800-meter and 1,600-meter relay teams.

“I just wanted to go in and compete and give our team a chance to win,” Taylor said. “We work hard every day, so it was nice to just get rewarded.”

St. John's other event winner was freshman Caleb Kelly, who took first with a 22.64 in the 200.

As for the Perrysburg girls, who won just three events, sophomore Hannah Kersten won the 3,200 in 11:50.14 on Friday after running the opening leg on the Yellow Jackets' winning 3,200 relay effort (9:36.10) on Thursday.

“I was kind of nervous going into to it because of the [hot] weather, but I worked hard and so did all of my teammates,” Kersten said. “I'm so proud of of us. We have a strong friendship and, since we're so close, we just train better together.

“Our goal was to win the league championship. We did not expect to be district champions, so we're definitely happy about that.”

Perrysburg's other winner was sophomore Ava Kincaid, who took the 100 hurdles title in 15.93 seconds. The Jackets will send 12 qualifiers in the individual events, plus three relay teams to next week's regionals.

The star of the meet — boys or girls — was Springfield sophomore sprinter Maira Scott, who tripled in the sprints.

Scott, one of Ohio's top handful for sprinters in all three sprints, opened her night by winning the 100-meter dash in 12.02 seconds. She then took the 400 in a personal-record 56.74 seconds, and finished with a first-place time of 25.34 in the 200.

“In this meet I'm surrounded by so many amazing athletes that work hard, and that really pushes me,” Scott said. “That high energy really keeps me going. I'm just very grateful to be here.”

Scott has already recorded two sprint triples in NLL championship meets.

“Next week is going to be really huge,” she said of regionals, “especially in the 400 and the 200, because I know I'm going to have more competition. Hopefully that just means another PR, and another week where I get to work harder and become a better athlete.

“I'm very excited and very anxious, and looking forward to going against better competition and just getting better.”

Scott's sophomore teammate, Kalaia Taylor, also picked up a win for Springfield in the long jump, leaping 17 feet, 4¼ inches.

The boys meet included two other double wins.

Sophomore Ethan Cope of St. Francis won the 800 in 2:00.01 and the 1,600 in 4:27.63, and junior Ty Allen of Whitmer swept the hurdles, winning the 110 in 14.63 and the 300 in 42.82.

Whitmer senior pole vaulter Jacob Niedzwiecki set a district record by clearing 16 feet to win his event.

St. Francis also got a win from junior Logan Dykema, who ran 9:54.42 in the 3,200, adding to the Knights' victory in the 3,200 relay on Thursday.

Southview took first in the 400 relay, and the Cougars' Logan Howe won the long jump with a leap of 21 feet, 7 inches.

The Whitmer girls won five events, with freshman Azurie Garrett taking the 300 hurdles in 47.23, sophomore Liberty Baidel prevailing in the pole vault (11-0), and seniors Claire Lanzi throwing the discus 114-4 and Lia Rivers throwing the shot 38 feet. The Panthers' 400 relay team was also victorious.

The Anthony Wayne girls, who were district champions last year, had three first-place finishers — sophomore Hailey Kahl in the 1,600 (5:28.52), senior Jenna Rybicki in the high jump (5-1), and the Generals' 800 relay team.

Other girls winners were St. Ursula junior Anna Steinmetz in the 800 (2:20.78), and the Northview 1,600 relay team.