Off of I-40, the landscape is dotted with once thriving towns. Many are now abandoned, earning the title of ghost town. But what do you call a ghost town that's still alive?. Merely existing would be a better way to put it, and there's nothing wrong with that. Texola is by no means a bustling metropolis. There aren't new industries clamoring to set up shop there.

TEXOLA, OK ・ 13 DAYS AGO