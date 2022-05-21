Police: Double shooting leaves man dead, teen injured in West Philadelphia

Police are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead in West Philadelphia.

The incident happened Friday just before 7:30 p.m. on the 1400 block of N. 55th Street.

Police say a 17-year-old male was shot once in the buttocks. He was transported by private vehicle to a local hospital and listed in stable condition.

A second victim, a 30-year-old man, was shot multiple times throughout his body.

Police transported him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Two people of interest have been taken into custody, according to authorities.

A weapon was also recovered from the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.