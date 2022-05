Betty Jane Becker, 95, of Kailua-Kona died May 10 at home. Born in Los Angeles, she was a homemaker. Private services to be held. Survived by daughters Sharon (Milton) Miles of Idaho, Debbie (Ronald) Horst of Kailua-Kona; son James (Linda) Becker of New Mexico; seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Cremation Services of West Hawaii.

