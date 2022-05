This post was updated May 23 at 11:39 p.m. Two Bruins will have their last shot at a championship while another will take on an individual tournament for the first time. After the UCLA women’s tennis team’s exit in the second round of the NCAA tournament, a trio of Bruins will be heading to Champaign, Illinois, for the NCAA singles and doubles championships starting Monday. The tournament will be the final matches in blue and gold for senior Elysia Bolton and junior Abbey Forbes and the first shot at an individual crown for freshman Elise Wagle.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO